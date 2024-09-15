Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Enhancing Mental Wellness: Cognitive Behavioural Therapy Gains Ground in Melbourne

Sunday, 15 September 2024, 3:17 pm
Press Release: PsychologyCare

Melbourne, Australia – Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT), a clinically proven method to combat mental health disorders by changing negative thought patterns and behaviours, is gaining popularity in Melbourne's healthcare landscape. This therapeutic approach addresses a range of psychological issues including anxiety, depression, and stress, fostering better mental health outcomes.

CBT is distinguished by its structured format, focusing on equipping individuals with practical skills to manage and resolve their cognitive and emotional challenges. The therapy is typically short-term and goal-oriented, making it a preferred option for individuals seeking effective, time-efficient treatment without long-term dependency on therapy.

Melbourne's mental health professionals advocate for CBT's evidence-based techniques, which involve recognising distortions in one's thinking, gaining a better understanding of others' behaviour and motives, and using problem-solving skills to cope with difficult situations. This form of therapy not only helps to alleviate symptoms but also empowers individuals by teaching them how to adapt healthier cognitive processes.

Among the trusted providers of CBT in Melbourne is PsychologyCare. They are recognised for their commitment to delivering personalised care tailored to each client's unique needs. Their therapists are well-versed in the latest psychological research and techniques, ensuring that all treatment modalities offered are rooted in the latest empirical evidence.

CBT stands as a beacon of hope for many, promising a path to improved mental health through structured, personalised, and scientifically-backed therapy sessions.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from PsychologyCare on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 