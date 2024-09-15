Supporting The Elderly, Impact Of Technology, Cancer Treatment And Vaping All Top Concerns For New Zealanders

The latest Southern Cross Healthy Futures report has revealed emerging health and wellbeing concerns held by New Zealanders, spanning multiple aspects of emotional and physical health.

Southern Cross’[1] research partner, Kantar, has spoken to more than 7,000 New Zealanders since 2019 to inform the biennial Healthy Futures survey, which shines a light on the health and wellbeing of people across Aotearoa.

According to the 2024 results[2], supporting elderly parents or relatives as they age and require care jumped up to become a top health and wellbeing concern amongst those surveyed. This was particularly true for 18–49-year-olds.

Chris White, Chief Executive Officer of Southern Cross Healthcare said these views mirrored the increasing pace of ageing we are seeing in New Zealand’s population.

“The Healthy Futures findings reflect the reality that more New Zealanders are facing the prospect of supporting their parents as they age[3]. We know the cost of living is the biggest worry for New Zealanders this year, so financial pressures are certainly a consideration as people anticipate the care and medical support their parents might need in the future,” said White.

“Across our network of private hospitals, we’re seeing more demand to support age-related frailty and illness. Over a one-year period hip and knee replacements increased by 27% and 24% respectively, from June 2022 to 2023.”

Another issue that emerged in the Healthy Futures report was the impact of technology on people’s health and wellbeing.

“Concerns about the impact of social media jumped to the highest level since we began Healthy Futures in 2019, with 78% of those surveyed reporting they were worried about the impact of social media on their self-esteem.

“Parents are also increasingly worried about the impact time on devices can have on their children’s health, with 83% of 30–39-year-olds saying this was a key concern. Furthermore, fewer people believed computer games and devices helped children to learn problem-solving and to build connections with others.”

White concludes, “technologies certainly have an increasing role to play in people’s lives, but they are torn between the positives these can bring, and potential negative impacts to their health and wellbeing.”

Concerns about physical health were also evident in the report. Dr Erica Whineray Kelly, Chief Medical Officer of Southern Cross Healthcare said that having access to cancer services was worrying more New Zealanders this year, although recent Government decisions to fund more medications may see this shift over time.

“More than 80% of New Zealanders are now concerned about this access – a figure that’s up six percent from the 2022 report. When you consider that around 25,000[4] New Zealanders are diagnosed with cancer every year, many of us will either experience it directly or will have whānau or friends going through it.

“Early detection does save lives. Access along the cancer pathway is key; it’s screening, surgery, chemoradiation therapy, physiotherapy and rehabilitation. Simply having the people and facilities available to deliver cancer related healthcare is vital. Private and public providers are already working collaboratively where they can, but the system is under pressure and requires a whole-of journey view and solutions,” says Whineray Kelly.

Other findings show that vaping was a widespread issue in 2024 with 72% of New Zealanders concerned about this, whereas 64% were worried about smoking.

“The long-term effects of vaping are concerning and the increasing use of e-cigarettes among adolescents is particularly worrying. We’ve seen this reflected in the Healthy Futures findings with parents and those serving the community, such as police, teachers and nurses, amongst the most worried about vaping,” concludes Whineray Kelly.

Chris White rounds out the findings by explaining, “By sharing this report, we hope to encourage informed discussion and action so we can embrace opportunities to do things in a better way and address the hurdles facing New Zealanders. We all want to see a healthier future for ourselves and our whānau.”

About Southern Cross

Southern Cross Healthcare operates a nationwide network of wholly owned and partnership hospitals, specialist centres, diagnostic services and community-based healthcare providers, with a focus on enabling better health for more New Zealanders.

Southern Cross is a group of independent businesses united by a shared brand and for purpose ethos with a vision of delivering healthier years for more New Zealanders.

Offering a diverse range of health and financial services to more than one million New Zealanders the group includes Southern Cross Health Insurance, with more than 955,000 members, Southern Cross Healthcare, annually providing care for hundreds of thousands of people across New Zealand, Southern Cross Travel Insurance, Southern Cross Pet Insurance, and Southern Cross Life Insurance.

[1] Southern Cross Medical Care Society and Southern Cross Healthcare Limited funded the 2024 Healthy Futures survey

2 Healthy Futures Report 2024. Fieldwork was conducted by Kantar in March 2024 with a sample of 2,000. A total of 7,007 people from across New Zealand have taken part in the Healthy Futures study since 2019.

3 Stats NZ, National population projections: 2022(base)–2073

4 NZ Cancer Society Manifesto 2023-2024.

Dr Erica Whineray Kelly

With more than 25 years’ experience in healthcare, Erica is a breast cancer surgeon, doctor and health advocate, and co-founder of the Auckland Breast Centre and Focus Radiotherapy. Erica initially joined Southern Cross Healthcare in August 2023 as Transformation Lead for Women’s Health before taking on the fulltime Chief Medical Officer (CMO) role in February 2024. Erica also leads the Quality and Risk portfolio.

With a clinical focus to her role at Southern Cross Healthcare, Erica utilises her experience and extensive networks to support the business as it delivers its ‘Reimagining 2033’ 10-year strategy, specifically to continue to develop and strengthen relationships with specialists and clinicians across Aotearoa New Zealand’s health system. Erica also works with the team to optimise best clinical practice and innovation within the network.

Erica holds advisory roles within New Zealand’s health sector, as well as serving as Trustee of Te Tāpui Atawhai Auckland City Mission. In earlier roles she was a consultant and national auditor for BreastScreen Aotearoa, an advocate for Be Accessible, and was involved in multiple breast specialist groups within Australasia and the UK.

Erica has a Bachelor of Medicine/Bachelor of Surgery (MBChB) from the University of Otago, is a Fellow of the Royal Australasian College of Surgeons (FRACS) and is a Chartered Member of the Institute of Directors.

© Scoop Media

