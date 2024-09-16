First Cancer Medicine Decision Following Pharmac Funding Boost

Pharmac has decided to widen access to two medicines for several types of cancer.

Pembrolizumab (branded as Keytruda) will be funded from 1 October 2024 for eligible people with advanced triple-negative breast cancer, head and neck cancer, colorectal cancer, bladder cancer, and Hodgkin lymphoma. Nivolumab (branded as Opdivo) will be funded from 1 November for eligible people with kidney cancer.

Pharmac’s Director of Pharmaceuticals, Geraldine MacGibbon, says Pharmac is really pleased to announce our first decision for cancer medicines since the Government provided additional funding in June to fund medicines for a range of cancer and non-cancer conditions.

“Access to these medicines will slow down the progression of these cancers and improve survival so that people have more valuable time with their whānau and friends,” she says.

“We estimate 1,000 additional people will access these treatments in the first year of funding, increasing to 4,500 over five years.”

Executive Officer of the Gut Foundation, Liam Willis is pleased to receive news of widened access to pembrolizumab for microsatellite instability high or deficient mismatch repair (MSI-H/dMMR) colorectal cancer (CRC) patients.

"This group of patients hasn't had any new treatments funded for over 20 years and we are heartened to see this option become available. Pharmac has listened to clinicians and patient groups, including Gut Cancer Foundation. As a result, this decision means more people will get access to this treatment and those currently self-funding will be able to have that financial burden removed."

Chief Executive of the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ, Ah-Leen Rayner is ecstatic that Kiwis with advanced triple negative breast cancer will finally be able to get the life-extending treatment they need.

"Keytruda [Pembrolizumab] is a breakthrough drug that can help patients live significantly longer and healthier lives. It’s recognised internationally as the best way to treat this form of the disease.”

Pharmac has also approved funding for widened access to the medicines posaconazole and voriconazole from 1 October for people at high risk of invasive fungal infections, such as people undergoing cancer treatment or organ transplants.

