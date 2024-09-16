Shine For A Cure Lights Up The Sky Tower In The Fight Against Blood Cancer

Leukaemia and Blood Cancer New Zealand is lighting up the Sky Tower and to mark the inaugural ‘Shine for a Cure’ lantern ceremony – a first of its kind - to raise crucial funds for blood cancer research.

Building on the success of last year’s virtual event, Shine for a Cure is expanding to include two in-person events this year in Auckland’s Domain and Christchurch’s Hagley Park on Saturday, 21 September 2024.

These events aim to demonstrate solidarity among those affected by blood cancer, their families, their communities, and health care professionals and will include a free 5km lantern walk. Supporters around the country can take part by hosting their own community events.

Participants will complete the 5km walk holding lanterns to keep the memory of loved ones lost to cancer burning bright, to shine hope for those currently facing a cancer journey and to light the path towards a brighter future for those impacted by blood cancer.

“Shine for a Cure is not just about fundraising, it’s about bringing people impacted by cancer together” says Tim Edmonds, CEO of Leukaemia and Blood Cancer New Zealand. “By lighting up the Sky Tower and participating in the lantern walk, we honour those we’ve lost, support those who are battling, and help fund essential research for a brighter future.”

Each day, eight Kiwis—children and adults alike—are diagnosed with a form of blood cancer, such as leukaemia, lymphoma, or myeloma. Blood cancers are the fourth most common cancer type in New Zealand, with leukaemia being the most frequently diagnosed childhood cancer and lymphoma most prevalent cancer among young people aged 15 to 23 years.

In the lead-up to the event, participants are encouraged to register online, inviting friends, family, and colleagues to get behind their fundraising efforts. Those who raise $100 or more will receive a lantern in one of three colours - gold to honour those who have passed away, white to show support for those affected by cancer, or teal to signify personal journeys with cancer.

Leukaemia and Blood Cancer New Zealand is the only national charity dedicated to supporting patients and their families living with blood cancers and serious blood conditions. As a charity, it relies on the generosity of donors to be able to support patients, including through research.

For more information and to find out how you can participate in Shine for a Cure visit the link: Shine for a Cure 2024

Event Details

Date: Saturday, 21 September 2024

Time: Both events begin at 5:30pm

Locations: The Auckland event is at the Domain and the Christchurch event is at Hagley Park. Participants outside of these locations are encouraged to host their own walking event.

Registration: Participation is free, see the link for more details Shine for a Cure 2024

Lanterns: If you are taking part in one of the walks in Auckland or Christchurch you will be able to collect your lantern at the start of the event. If you are not attending one of the events in Auckland or Christchurch, you still need to be registered and have raised the minimum of $100. We will endeavor to get your lantern out to you in time for the event, but please note late registrations may mean you receive your lantern after the event has taken place.

The lantern colours represent the following:

Teal: personal cancer journey

Gold: in memory of someone who has passed

White: in support of anyone going through cancer

The lanterns are made with silk, are battery operated and reusable. They are designed to be held or hung as decorations - not released into the environment. No flames, candles or fire lanterns are permitted.

© Scoop Media

