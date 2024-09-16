Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Global Health Symposium To Bring Together Medical And Health Professionals From Across The Pacific

Monday, 16 September 2024, 3:50 pm
Press Release: Pasifika Medical Association

The Global Health Symposium is set to convene medical and health professionals from across the Pacific region, aimed at providing a platform for robust discussions and knowledge exchange on global health challenges and innovations. With a focus on regional initiatives, the Symposium will precede the annual Pasifika Medical Association (PMA) Conference as one of the pre-conference workshops, taking place on Monday 25th November, 2024, at the Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre in Christchurch.

Key initiatives to be highlighted include the PMA Medical Assistance Team (PACMAT) initiative, as well as the New Zealand Medical Treatment Scheme (NZMTS), which is funded by the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and coordinated by PMA.

PMA President, Dr Kiki Maoate ONZM FRACS, looks forward to the discussions that will take place.

"We have a unique opportunity to bring together medical professionals from across the Pacific region to share the collective work being done to fortify our local health systems. This meeting allows us to not only hear what our colleagues are doing in their respective countries, but align our work so that we are able to support each other.

"I look forward to the discussions ahead as we continue to bolster our regional relationships in the Pacific."

An esteemed line-up of speakers and panelists will share their work, as well as their experiences, as part of the programme, each with a history of service and dedication to the Pacific region.

PMA Chief Executive, Debbie Sorensen, will open the Symposium with her keynote address about making impact and measuring value.

"We are excited to provide a platform for talanoa and engagement around some of the most pressing issues our communities are facing in the region, but also the impact and solutions that so many of our colleagues are leading."

The Symposium is open to the public to attend. PMA Conference attendees already registered for the full conference will have complimentary access to this pre-conference session, otherwise tickets for the Global Health Symposium are available for purchase.

For more information on registration, tickets and conference details, please visit pmamemberships.org.nz

