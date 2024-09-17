Prescribing Principles Developed Jointly For Safe Prescribing Across Health Professions

A joint set of prescribing principles has been developed collaboratively by seven responsible authorities that regulate health practitioners who prescribe, to help ensure public safety by promoting consistent prescribing practice across Aotearoa New Zealand.

Pharmacy Council Chief Executive Michael Pead says that the Principles for quality and safe prescribing provides guidance on expected behaviours for prescribing and will be applicable to all prescribers, irrespective of professional background or practice setting.

“The principles will help to ensure consistent prescribing practice which is safe, high quality, and people centred. They will be an invaluable resource for those doctors, dentists/dental specialists, pharmacists, dieticians, nurses, midwives and optometrists who are authorised to prescribe.”

“The role of all the Responsible Authorities is to protect the health and safety of the public. This common, overarching goal motivated us all to work collaboratively and in the spirit of partnership to strengthen our support for practitioners to deliver quality, safe prescribing. The principles also aim to promote greater health equity in Aotearoa New Zealand through improved access, culturally safe practice and by giving effect to Te Tiriti Waitangi.”

The principles are intended to be used by authorised prescribers alongside the standards and guidance documents published by each prescriber’s Responsible Authority.

The principles will be applicable to the vast majority of cases, however, there may be some variation in applying these principles to reflect the differences of each prescribing workforce and the specific circumstances of each case, says Michael.

The principles were informed and influenced by overseas competence frameworks, the Medical Council of New Zealand’s Statement on Good Prescribing Practice, and extensive consultation with the prescribing professions and the public.

Health practitioners can contact their relevant Responsible Authority if they have any queries about the prescribing principles.

