Lifeline Needs A Lifeline To Support New Zealanders Through Crisis

This year’s Mental Health Awareness Week theme of community highlights the importance of reaching out for support when things are tough to get through the hard times. When the chips are down, many New Zealanders of all ages and from walks of life, turn to Lifeline.

“Lifeline is more than a helpline – it’s an integral part of the community and has been supporting people for 60 years,” says Lifeline Operations Manager Lisa Braid.

“Lifeline’s role in primary mental health services has never been more important. Lifeline and the Tautoko suicide crisis lines literally save lives.

“When people feel like they have no one to turn to, they know they can call us and that we will always be there.”

The Lifeline and Tautoko suicide crisis helplines and text line receive more than 7000 calls and receive and respond to 20,000 texts per month from people of all ages and all walks of life who are in crisis or distress.

Lisa Braid says the need for support increases significantly in times of stress. The COVID-19 pandemic, severe weather events and the cost of living crisis see more people reaching out to Lifeline.

Lisa Braid / Supplied

“The fact that Lifeline is there for people to connect with 24/7 illustrates the valuable role we fill in the community. It’s a big responsibility, but something our counsellors and volunteers are extremely proud of.”

“We provide a large community of support for people through several helplines. In addition to the Lifeline helpline, text line, and Tautoko suicide crisis helpline, Lifeline offers parenting support through Parentline.

“We also host Warmline, a peer-to-peer support line for people using Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora Te Toka Tumai Mental Health services.”

“Lifeline has a large community of skilled counsellors and volunteers,” says Lisa Braid.

“The most common issues people call us about are relationship or family difficulties, family violence, work or financial issues, anxiety, depression, or mental health issues.”

Lifeline relies solely on public support to serve the community as these vital Lifeline helplines receive no government funding.

Lifeline’s corporate services include a Debrief Line and Lifeline Connect Training (LCT), the mental wellbeing training arm of Lifeline Aotearoa.

Lifeline’s Debrief line offers over-the-phone debriefing for staff who regularly manage complex customer and client issues.

Lifeline Connect Training provides specialist mental health and wellbeing training to organisations whose staff often have to deal with stressful situations or with stressed clients.

www.lifeline.org.nz

