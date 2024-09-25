Funding Boost For FASD Prevention And Support Welcomed – Chief Children’s Commissioner

Chief Children’s Commissioner Dr Claire Achmad is welcoming the Government’s new funding for Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) prevention and support confirmed today.

The $4.85m package of initiatives was announced by Minister for Health Hon Dr Shane Reti at this year’s FASD Symposium hosted by Alcohol Healthwatch, where Dr Achmad is also giving a keynote address. The two-day conference is being attended by those with living experience of FASD and people working across whānau, iwi, community, government and research spaces with a focus on FASD support and preventing alcohol harm.

Dr Achmad is pleased to see the investment in addressing FASD, because it should make positive change in the lives of children and young people and their families.

“Progress in funding and joined-up, systemic change has been a long time coming for mokopuna with FASD and their whānau, and there’s still a long way to go. But together with the earlier Government commitment this year, today’s funding announcement is a positive step,” she says.

“I acknowledge that this has been made possible in no small part by the tireless and ongoing advocacy of families and the wider FASD community over a long time. I mihi to them and congratulate their powerful advocacy. Their voices must be central in shaping the work that this funding will support.

“FASD, which affects up to an estimated 3000 babies each year in Aotearoa New Zealand, can have a profound impact on a child’s life, affecting their health, education, and lifelong outcomes. It’s crucial that we address and prevent alcohol harm and that this is done in ways that eliminate stigma and ensure children’s rights, including in education and health, are fully realised,” says Dr Achmad.

“It’s good to see funding for a FASD prevalence study, as to date there has been a lack of data. Strengthening the local evidence base will improve decision making to better support those with living experience of the condition, including mokopuna in the care of Oranga Tamariki and in our youth justice system.

“Because multiple agencies are responsible for diagnosis and support services, a coordinated approach to addressing the cause and impact of FASD is needed. It is vital that the voices of FASD mokopuna and their whānau are central to all decisions that affect them.

“Evidence shows us that prevention, early detection and intervention are the most effective ways to improve the health and wellbeing for people with FASD. I’m pleased that this funding boost recognises this, and look forward to understanding the further detail of the work it will support,” she says.

“As the independent advocate working for and with children and young people in Aotearoa New Zealand, my team and I remain ready and willing to support Government and the FASD community with a children’s rights lens and advice as this mahi continues.

“Again, I acknowledge the commitment and tireless advocacy of the health practitioners, researchers, and FASD experts – those with living experience, as they work together to make meaningful change for people with FASD and their whānau and communities, so they can flourish in their lives.”

