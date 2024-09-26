Screening, Medicine, And MRI Access Will Avoid Hundreds Of Deaths From Prostate Cancer, MPs Told

A prostate cancer screening programme starting with simple blood tests will halve the number of deaths from prostate cancer, MPs heard last night.

At a Parliamentary event to mark prostate cancer awareness month, about 20 Ministers and MPs were encouraged to support pilots that would guide an eventual national screening programme for at-risk men.

Prostate Cancer Foundation Chief Executive Peter Dickens said a diagnostic pathway which starts with a PSA blood test carries the promise of a 50 percent reduction in prostate-cancer specific mortality in New Zealand men.

“Pilots are important for learning the lessons on how to optimally engage with and screen New Zealand men in the same way that women are successfully screened for cervical and breast cancer.”

The Prostate Cancer Foundation is asking the Government to fund two PSA screening pilots which would test men based on age and familial and genetic risk. The cost is relatively low at an estimated $6.4 million, and learnings would inform an eventual national population-based screening programme.

“Pilots will help us develop a comprehensive, optimum clinical care pathway for prostate cancer, which if done properly will take care of any issues with diagnosis and overtreatment.”

“But we really need to move now on piloting so we learn the lessons we need to learn. The number of prostate cancer cases is likely to double by 2040. The clock is ticking. We need to pay attention to that now and start piloting prostate cancer screening.”

Dickens said that medicines and access to MRI screening were also important for reducing prostate cancer deaths.

“MRI is an absolute game changer. It’s a vital part of diagnostic pathway. The vast majority of men who are diagnosed in the public health service don’t have access. We need greater availability of MRI, and not just for prostate cancer.”

And while there has been a lot of focus this year on funding for medicines, there’s been little good news for men with prostate cancer.

“There hasn’t been a new drug funded for prostate cancer in last 10 years. People are paying up to $8000 a month to maintain their quality and length of life. We would encourage MPs to keep a focus on access to medicines for a wide range of treatments,” Dickens said.

Blue September is prostate cancer awareness month. The Prostate Cancer Foundation offers a portfolio of services to help 42,000 men with a prostate cancer diagnosis and their families to fight their cancer battle.

© Scoop Media

