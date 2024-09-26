Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Respiratory Health Warning Over Christchurch Fire

Thursday, 26 September 2024, 2:55 pm
Press Release: Asthma and Respiratory Foundation

Kiwis living with a respiratory condition in central Christchurch are being urged to take precautions to protect themselves from exposure to smoke, after a large blaze broke out in a commercial building.

The Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ is advising people living and working near the blaze to close all windows and doors if staying inside, or wear a N95 or KN95 mask if going outside.

Foundation Chief Executive Ms Letitia Harding says these steps offer the best protection against the harmful effects of smoke inhalation.

"Inhaling smoke from fires can pose serious risks for respiratory health, especially for vulnerable populations such as children, the elderly, and individuals with pre-existing health conditions.

"It can severely exacerbate conditions like asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and trigger flare-ups, which can be serious and lead to hospitalisation."

Smoke contains tiny particles that enters the throat and lungs causing irritation, Ms Harding says.

"That is why it is important that people with asthma or COPD keep their reliever inhaler on-hand if they start to develop symptoms."

It was important to stay vigilant, she says.

"It's crucial for everyone, especially those with respiratory conditions, to take these precautions seriously to avoid worsening symptoms or unnecessary health complications."

© Scoop Media

