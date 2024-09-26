Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

New Dunedin Hospital: Southerners Deserve Better

Thursday, 26 September 2024, 3:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Nurses Organisation

The Government’s announcement today that it will scale back the new Dunedin hospital will negatively impact patient care, the New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) Tōpūtanga Tapuhi Kaitiaki O Aotearoa says.

"Southerners deserve more than half a hospital or a slow rebuild of the old hospital," says NZNO delegate Linda Smillie.

"These decisions will negatively impact patient care. There is a real risk that nurses will not be able to provide the appropriate level of care their patients need."

The Government knows the cost of infrastructure projects always blow out because of rising building costs, she says.

"This is cost cutting by stealth. The Government must find the additional funding needed to build this much-needed health facility.

"If the Government can find $3 billion to give to landlords and $216 million for tobacco companies, they can find the additional funding needed to build the new Dunedin hospital.

"Repurposing the existing hospital doesn’t make sense because it is not fit for purpose, and inpatient and outpatient areas need to in close proximity. This option has been well investigated previously and deemed to be unfeasible," Linda Smillie says.

NZNO urges Dunedin residents to join them and march on Saturday against the decision to stop the construction and to show the Government how important the new hospital is.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Nurses Organisation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 