Senior Doctors Support Buller March To Fix Health System

West Coast patients deserves more than ‘on call’ health services via a telephone line, the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists Executive Director Sarah Dalton says.

Her words come after West Coast Health revealed Buller’s urgent care GP clinics will end and be replaced with a telehealth service.

"The proposal to cut after hours clinical care has been incredibly rushed and lacks consultation, risk mitigation and proper management," Dalton says.

"It is the responsibility of West Coast Health as the primary health organisation to ensure there is sufficient community-based, after-hours care for a community. This is especially important in a community like the West Coast which lacks paramedic services and only has one ambulance."

The people of Buller will march in silence from Victoria Square to Westport Clock Tower on September 28 from midday to demonstrate their concern over the dire state of healthcare in the region.

"We share the concerns of the people of Buller and ask West Coast Health to walk back their decision to cut services and find a solution that benefits the community’s health needs," Dalton says.

"What is happening in Buller is happening across the country and communities need to stand together to ensure they get safe, equitable and fit-for-purpose health care not delivered through a telephone line."

© Scoop Media

