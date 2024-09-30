Revolutionary ADHD Clinic Opens In Bay Of Plenty: Bay Paediatrics Offers Lifeline For Struggling Kiwi Families

Tauranga, New Zealand - Bay Paediatrics, the first and only private paediatric clinic specialising in ADHD diagnosis and treatment in the Bay of Plenty region, has opened its doors, offering families a much-needed solution to lengthy public health waitlists. With a 2024 report by The Education Hub highlighting that 15-20% of the population is neurodivergent, including conditions like ADHD, autism, dyslexia, and anxiety, the need for faster, more effective care has never been more urgent.

Bay Paediatrics’ groundbreaking service is a game-changer for families who face a two-year wait in the public system for ADHD diagnosis and treatment. While many parents pay privately for child psychologist evaluations, they are often left in limbo when it comes to medication, waiting months or even years to receive a prescription. Bay Paediatrics can offer both diagnosis and medication (if appropriate) within just seven days, a first for New Zealand families.

At the heart of the clinic’s cutting-edge approach is the ‘ADHD 360’ system, a revolutionary technique combining AI and eye-tracking technology to objectively measure core ADHD symptoms and track treatment progress. This digital solution provides a data-driven alternative to traditional methods, which rely solely on subjective questionnaires from caregivers and teachers. Bay Paediatrics is the first clinic in New Zealand to introduce this advanced diagnostic tool.

Leading the clinic is Dr. Sarah Moll, a highly respected Paediatric Consultant. "I hate to see families struggling because a child displaying ADHD or autism symptoms has been forgotten on public waitlists," Dr. Moll says. "With the correct diagnosis, treatment, and ongoing support, neurodiversity can be a child's superpower. I want to do everything I can to help Kiwi families enjoy a brighter future."

Freddie Bennett, clinic director and Guinness World Record holder, brings personal experience to the table. Having struggled with ADHD symptoms throughout his life, Freddie views neurodiversity as his secret to success. “An ADHD diagnosis stays with a child and their family for life. With the right support, neurodiversity can become your greatest strength. The time for shame, guilt, and judgement is over. Bay Paediatrics is on a mission to give Kiwi kids and families the tools they need to win with ADHD.”

Bay Paediatrics also takes a holistic ‘360’ approach, offering not only diagnosis and treatment but ongoing coaching and support. With plans to launch a podcast and coaching resources, the clinic is determined to empower families with the confidence, clarity, and certainty they need to navigate ADHD beyond the initial diagnosis.

“Our goal is to establish New Zealand as a world leader in the right way to diagnose and treat ADHD in children and teenagers,” adds Bennett. “We’re not just supporting families in the Bay of Plenty region—we’re setting a new standard for ADHD care across the country.”

About Bay Paediatrics

Bay Paediatrics is a private paediatric clinic based in the Bay of Plenty region of New Zealand, specialising in the diagnosis and treatment of ADHD in children and teenagers. The clinic is the only one of its kind in the region, offering fast, comprehensive assessments and cutting-edge treatment approaches using AI and digital tools. Led by Paediatric Consultant Dr. Sarah Moll and clinic director Freddie Bennett, Bay Paediatrics is committed to providing families with the clarity, certainty and confidence they need to thrive.

