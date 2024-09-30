Uto Bulabula – Healthy Hearts: A Regional Solution To A Regional Problem

The Pasifika Medical Association (PMA) Group is proud to report the successful conclusion of the Uto Bulabula – Healthy Hearts initiative, which provided life-saving cardiac surgeries to fifteen children from five Pacific countries; Fiji, Samoa, Vanuatu, Kiribati, and Tuvalu.

Funded bythe New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT)through theNew Zealand Medical Treatment Scheme (NZMTS) and coordinated by the PMA, the initiativemarks a significant milestone in regional healthcare collaboration and the fostering of meaningful relationships.

UtoBulabulastemmed from the critical need for accessible and affordable pediatric cardiology care in the region. Many Pacific countries face challenges in providing cardiac care locally, and sending patients to New Zealand for treatment is often expensive.Recognisingthis gap, the initiative was developed as a regional solution to a regional problem.

Dr KikiMaoateONZM FRACS,PaediatricSurgeon, Urologist and PMA President, shares about the value of the NZMTSprogrammeand theUtoBulabulainitiative.

“The primary objective of the medical treatment scheme is to alleviate health burdens and enhance the quality of life across the region. Through thisprogramme, we have collaborated with countries to fortify their healthcare systems, build capacity, facilitate overseas referrals, and deploy medical experts to achieve this mission.

"The UtoBulabulainitiative goes beyond just conducting surgeries; it also focuses on developing the local Fijian workforce, strengthening partnerships, and reinforcing our commitment to a regional approach in our efforts.”

The project brought together thirty-five medical professionals from New Zealand’s Hearts4Kids Foundation, led by former Head of Pediatric and Congenital Cardiac Surgery at Starship and Auckland Hospitals,Dr Kirsten Finucane.The surgical team successfully operated on all fifteen children, who have since arrived safely back in their home countries and are recovering well.

UtoBulabulaheralds a new era of Pacific-led and regional healthcare solutions. PMA Chief Executive, Debbie Sorensen, highlights the importance of a collaborative approach when it comes to addressing health needs in the region.

"This project is a prime example of working together with partners to strengthen regional health systems and address long-standing health disparities. This was a united effort with local and regionalorganisationsand agencies, which is reflected through the success of the initiative."

Head of thePaediatricUnit at Tupua TamaseseMeaoleHospital in Samoa, Dr FarahFatupaito, expresses her gratitude.

“We are fortunate to have witnessed this initiative in action and, more importantly, to have our patients receive surgery.

I want to thank PMA and the New Zealand Medical Treatment Scheme for providing this opportunity to our people and others from the Pacific to come to Fiji, fully funded.”

DrFatupaitoemphasisesthe duality of the project in addressing not only immediate health needs, but also building long-term capacity through training and learning opportunities.

“The visiting cardiologists have been very helpful, inviting us to observe their operations and patient screenings. This hands-on experience will enable us to better manage our patients at home in the future.

I hope thisprogrammecontinues, allowing patients to receive funded care and enabling our health professionals to gain valuable experience. Most of our patients sent to New Zealand are cardiac patients, so we need to focus on training our doctors in cardiology.”

RebeccaOlul-Houssen, a Ni-Vanuatu mother whose four-year-old daughter Fatima successfully underwent cardiac surgery, reflects on how this project has impacted her family.

"I have had surgeries of my own throughout my life, but it is tough when it is your own child.Fatima is four, and she was diagnosed from birth, so we have known about this. Our lives have pretty much been on hold until we could get the surgery."

Rebeccais hopeful about the future ahead of Fatima and her family.

"This means the world to us. To be able to move past this and to support her in the best way possible—that’s a huge thing for us.

Now, the only way to go is forward, to move on with our lives. As parents, we only want to support Fatima in achieving her dreams and pursuing what she wants to do with her life."

Read all of our Uto Bulabula – Healthy Hearts stories on our website pmagroup.org.nz

