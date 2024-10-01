Don’t Sugar Coat Diabetes – Learn The Truth About Diabetes This November

WHAT: Diabetes Action Month

WHEN: 1 – 30 November 2024

WHY: To challenge everyone in Aotearoa to take action to understand and support Kiwis living with diabetes.

This November is Diabetes Action Month 2024, a month for all New Zealanders to take action for diabetes, the country’s largest and fastest growing health crisis.

Right now, 324,000 New Zealanders are living with diabetes, a number that is predicted to increase dramatically. Every day another 45 people are diagnosed with diabetes in New Zealand.

This Diabetes Action Month, Diabetes New Zealand is encouraging Kiwis to learn the truth about diabetes. The theme is Don’t Sugar Coat Diabetes and it’s all about busting the myths that surround diabetes, so everyone has greater awareness and understanding of the condition. The hope is that with better knowledge there will be less judgement and stigma of people with diabetes.

To learn more about diabetes, find out your risk of diabetes, and see what is happening for Diabetes Action Month, go to www.diabetesactionmonth.org.nz.

