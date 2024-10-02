Free Skin Cancer Spot Checks And Education For Melanoma Awareness Month

People living in regional centres around New Zealand can have a free skin cancer spot check by a Melanoma New Zealand Nurse Educator as part of Melanoma Awareness Month this October.

Melanoma New Zealand is a charity that champions melanoma prevention, detection and patient care, as well as supporting melanoma patients and their families. Chief Executive Andrea Newland says skin cancer is by far the most common cancer in this country with 8 out of every 10 cancers being diagnosed as skin cancer.

"More than 7000 melanomas- are diagnosed in New Zealand annually and over 300 New Zealanders die from melanoma each year (we have the highest death rate from melanoma in the world). But melanoma can be preventable, and if detected and treated early enough, is almost always curable. We are aiming to conduct 1500 spot checks this month alone, across Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin.

"It is essential for New Zealanders to develop good sun smart habits from an early age. As you get older, the build-up of UV exposure over your lifetime leads to damaged skin and an increased likelihood of melanoma. Plus, it should be part of a regular health routine to check your own skin regularly so you will be aware of any changes.

"Look for a spot, freckle or mole that is new or that has changed in colour, shape, or size, looks different from others (an ‘ugly duckling’), is sore, itchy or bleeds, or is firm, growing or becomes raised quickly. If you have a spot, freckle or mole you are concerned about, you should see a GP, nurse, dermatologist, surgeon or plastic surgeon without delay."

Melanoma New Zealand's experienced Nurse Educators will offer free spot checks, as well as provide education and take-home material on how to self-check, and the benefits of early detection and prevention. You don't need an appointment - spot checks are on a first come, first served basis in a private and friendly setting.

The nurse looks at skin with a dermatoscope (a skin surface microscope) - so it’s easy and doesn’t hurt. More often than not, the nurse is able to reassure people there is nothing to worry about, but she also does sometimes find some spots of concern (such as a suspected melanoma, basal cell carcinoma, or squamous cell carcinoma) - and so she will guide a person what to do next about that.

The spot check drives are being run in partnership with Melanoma New Zealand sponsor La Roche-Posay, as part of their campaign "Your Skin Remembers’’, which shares the impactful message that harmful UV exposure adds up over time. La Roche-Posay will be providing free Anthelios sunscreen samples at the spot check events.

For more information, visit www.melanoma.org.nz/get-involved/awareness-month/

To support Melanoma New Zealand’s work, visit www.melanoma.org.nz/donate

For further education about SPF protection, visit www.laroche-posay.com.au/sun-protection

