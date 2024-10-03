New Zealand Legacy: +IMPAC’s 25 Years Keeping Kiwis Safe

+IMPAC—the company that has led the charge to keep Kiwi workers safe and healthy, including introducing ICAM, NEBOSH and virtual reality training for heavy equipment to New Zealand—is celebrating 25 years of safer workplaces.

Having spearheaded the advancement of workplace health and safety standards in New Zealand, +IMPAC’s extensive institutional knowledge and experience have positioned it as a trailblazer and innovator of health and safety principles that are widely used in today's workplaces.

It’s a company that has seen and done it all in health and safety, including navigating constantly changing regulations, technological advancements, and market dynamics—positioning +IMPAC as the only health and safety provider that meets all health and safety needs in one organisation. As a result, +IMPAC’s marketing theme is ‘The one and only H+S partner you need’.

Founded on innovation

+IMPAC was founded by Tom Reeves and Richard Gibson in 1999, after a chance meeting at a conference. At this time the health and safety culture was not well established so Gibson had set out to design a tool that could enable this in New Zealand, while Reeves wanted to see that more local companies benefited from implementing the world-leading practices of Shell International Safety Systems.

Today the company is a testament to the enduring vision and innovation that have been the hallmarks of its service and the founding principles of best practice and continuous improvement.

“From where we started, we could never have envisioned that +IMPAC would evolve to offer comprehensive end-to-end health and safety solutions,” says founder and director Tom Reeves. “Especially when you consider it took the first three years to make a profit of $500.”

The company's commitment to innovation is evident in its pioneering of the first web-based incident management system, which revolutionised the way health and safety incidents are recorded and managed. +IMPAC has also been instrumental in bringing global qualifications such as ICAM and NEBOSH to New Zealand, further enhancing the country's H+S standards.

Today +IMPAC remains the sole provider of end-to-end health and safety requirements to New Zealand workplaces, from training, consulting, prequalification and risk management software to recruitment and PPE solutions.

Reeves says he is proud that +IMPAC has led the field where innovation may mean the difference between life and death.

“For example, +IMPAC has led the way with its use of Virtual Reality simulation technology for training vehicle and heavy machinery operators. This cutting-edge approach allows workers to acquire new skills faster and in a completely safe environment.”

Founder and Director Tom Reeves reflects on the company's journey, "Our success over the past 25 years is a direct result of our commitment to excellence. Our approach has never been simply about compliance, but rather ensuring the best practice standards are practically achievable for all of our clients.”

Director Logan Aves adds, "The breadth of experience within our team is unmatched, and it has allowed us to provide unparalleled service across various industries—such as banking, horticulture, and telecommunications, to higher-risk environments like construction and energy. This is critical in a field where shared knowledge and experience saves lives.”

The future

On the company’s future, COO Gabby Aves says celebrating a significant milestone is one thing, but more importantly, it establishes a strong foundation for delivering even better services to New Zealand’s workers in the future.

“Our stellar credentials are underpinned by a team of seasoned professionals whose local experience spans diverse industries. As a proudly New Zealand-owned company, +IMPAC brings a unique local insight and understanding to safety, so we stay not only effective but culturally attuned to our clients’ needs,” says Aves.

For 25 years, +IMPAC’s leadership in New Zealand’s workplace health and safety has allowed the company to accumulate a vast amount of coalface experience and knowledge, also challenging new frontiers such as mental health and the digitalised workplace. Making sure that workers go home safe to their families at the end of every day will always be at the core of +IMPAC’s mission.

