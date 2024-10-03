Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Evolution Healthcare Scholarship Invests In Nurses

Thursday, 3 October 2024, 4:15 pm
Press Release: Evolution Healthcare

New Zealand has never had a greater need for dedicated, well-resourced nurses. That’s why Evolution Healthcare is investing more than $50,000 in its Undergraduate Scholarship Programme to help build a stronger, more diverse healthcare workforce in Aotearoa.

Evolution Healthcare Group CEO, Simon Keating, says their scholarships are focussed on supporting nursing and perioperative technician students to achieve their educational goals and become vital contributors to the future of New Zealand healthcare.

“Quality healthcare is the backbone of a healthy society. To meet the health and well-being needs of New Zealand’s growing communities, we need passionate, well-trained professionals.

“That’s why Evolution Healthcare is committed to investing in nursing education, to empower students to excel in their studies and become the next generation of healthcare leaders,” says Keating.

The Evolution Healthcare Undergraduate Healthcare Scholarship Programme is offering five separate scholarships for 2025 each worth $11,000:

  • Four Registered Nurse Scholarships valued at $11,000 each to cover tuition fees and related educational expenses.
    AND
  • One Perioperative Technician Scholarship valued at $11,000 to cover tuition fees and related educational expenses.

The scholarships are specifically targeted for students in their third and final year of study.

Keating says the scholarship programme aims to foster an inclusive community where all students, regardless of their background, have the opportunity to succeed.

“A diverse healthcare workforce is essential for delivering comprehensive and culturally competent care. As a leading healthcare provider, Evolution wants to play our part to ensure talented and driven students have the resources they need to succeed in their studies and future careers.”

Applications for the Evolution Healthcare Undergraduate Healthcare Scholarship Programme are now open through until the 15 October 2024.

For details on how to apply and eligibility conditions please visit: https://evolutioncare.com/careers/evolution-healthcare-undergraduate-scholarship-programme/

