Shining A Light On Metastatic Breast Cancer In New Zealand

At 8pm tomorrow, 13 October 2024, the Vector Lights on the Auckland Harbour Bridge will light up in the colours of the Metastatic Breast Cancer ribbon to mark Metastatic Breast Cancer Day, and help raise awareness of incurable, metastatic breast cancer in New Zealand.

“It will be wonderful to see this iconic landmark light up in the green, teal and pink of the metastatic breast cancer ribbon,” says Catrin Devonald, CEO of Sweet Louise, the only charity dedicated to caring for New Zealanders living with metastatic breast cancer.

“The ribbon colours have a very special meaning – the green is for renewal and hope, teal signifies healing and spirituality, and the pink recognises that the metastatic cancer started in the breast.

“The Vector Lights will shine a light on the courage of the hundreds of New Zealanders who are currently living with a diagnosis of metastatic breast cancer.”

Each year, about 350 New Zealanders are diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer, where the cancer that has spread beyond the breast to other parts of the body. At this point, the cancer cannot be cured, but often it can be controlled with treatment, sometimes for many years. The impact of ongoing treatment is enormous, from financial impacts such as having to give up work, to fatigue and other side effects, to the ever-present fear and anxiety of not knowing how long you might have left with your loved ones.

At just 38 years old, Karen Barnett received the crushing news of a metastatic breast cancer diagnosis.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“In the space of a week, I went from finding a lump on my breast that might be treatable cancer – to finding out I had breast cancer that had already spread beyond a cure. A terminal diagnosis. I didn't have a choice to get cancer or for it to be terminal, but I can choose how to respond to it. I choose to make the most of the time I have.

“I know if I ever feel lost or overwhelmed, I can reach out to Sweet Louise. Being part of Sweet Louise gives me hope and inspiration and empowers me to live my best life.”

To mark Metastatic Breast Cancer Day and to raise funds to support others living with incurable breast cancer, Karen will be bungy jumping off the Auckland Harbour Bridge at midday on 13 October. She will be joined by Brad McCarthy, whose wife Laura passed away with breast cancer last year, leaving behind two young daughters.

Brad says, “After a tough few years, it means a tremendous deal to me to represent Sweet Louise and to bungy off the Auckland Harbour Bridge on Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day – which is also my 40th Birthday! I hope it helps inspire others to live their best life. Living your best life is something Sweet Louise promotes and something my family found a massive help during Laura’s journey.”

Karen adds, “After my diagnosis I decided to take life by the horns. To live more and fear less. Bungy jumping is well outside my comfort zone – but I want to practice what I preach!”

The funds raised by Karen and Brad as they leap off the bridge will provide urgent emotional and practical support to help New Zealanders with incurable breast cancer, helping them to live as well as possible and make the most of the precious time they have left. Donations can be made to Karen and Brand’s fundraising efforts at https://jump-4-joy.raiselysite.com/

“For women with metastatic breast cancer, the narrative of ‘winning the battle’ or ‘breast cancer survivor’ doesn’t fit,” says Catrin Devonald. “This is a battle they can’t win. But their incredible courage and determination to make the most of the time they have, to be there for their children and families, is truly humbling.”

© Scoop Media

