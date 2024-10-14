Beef + Lamb New Zealand And Girls Skate NZ Roll Out For World Iron Awareness Week

Beef + Lamb New Zealand is proud to support World Iron Awareness Week from October 14 to 20, 2024. This year's theme, 'Iron to Move,' emphasises the crucial role of iron for active teenage girls. We are excited to collaborate with Girls Skate NZ to raise awareness of iron deficiency and highlight the benefits of including iron-rich foods in a balanced diet.

Founded by Amber Clyde, Girls Skate NZ empowers young women through skateboarding, providing a fun, active, and supportive space where girls can build confidence, resilience, and physical well-being. As a proud supporter of World Iron Awareness Week, Girls Skate NZ is helping to raise awareness of the crucial role iron plays in keeping active girls energised and strong.

As a prelude to World Iron Awareness Week, Girls Skate NZ hosted a special event at Birkenhead Skatepark in Auckland, where young girls participated in skateboarding sessions alongside a barbecue with beef burgers, while learning about the importance of eating enough iron for active teens.

Amber Clyde, a mother of two and a passionate advocate for both skateboarding and women’s health, shares her personal experiences with iron deficiency.

“I’ve been low in iron a few times in my life, particularly after having my daughters. I know first-hand how iron deficiency can affect your energy levels – it left me too exhausted to do the things I love, like skateboarding.

“Since then, I’ve made a conscious effort to keep my iron levels in check through a well-balanced diet, which includes iron-rich foods like beef and lamb.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading With more than 1 in 3 teenage girls in New Zealand not eating enough iron, the partnership between Beef + Lamb New Zealand and Girls Skate NZ is a natural fit. Both organisations are focused on supporting young women to live active, healthy lives. World Iron Awareness Week’s theme, “Iron to Move,” highlights the connection between physical activity and the need for adequate iron, especially for busy and active girls.

Beef + Lamb New Zealand’s Head of Nutrition, Julia Sekula emphasises the importance of iron for performance and daily activities.

“Iron is essential for keeping our muscles fuelled with oxygen, which is key for anyone staying active. Teenage girls especially need to focus on their iron levels, as more than 1 in 3 don’t eat enough iron. When you don’t have good iron stores, you can be left feeling tired, weak, and even out of breath – all of which can impact both physical performance and everyday life.”

Sekula also highlights the need to get iron from food sources.

“Our bodies can’t make iron, so it’s vital to get it from our what we eat. Eating iron-rich foods like beef and lamb is one of the best ways to ensure we’re supporting our bodies, especially for those leading busy, active lifestyles.”

Sekula encourages anyone experiencing symptoms of low iron to seek medical advice.

“If you’re feeling fatigued or unwell, I recommend getting a simple blood test through your GP. Identifying low iron levels early can help you make adjustments to the foods you eat and start feeling more energised.”

For more information on World Iron Awareness Week and how to maintain healthy iron levels, visit ironweek.co.nz

