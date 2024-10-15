Pharmac Proposing To Fund Low Sensitivity Urine Tests

Pharmac is considering funding at home test kit to replace the need for a blood test, for some people, to confirm that a pregnancy has ended following a medical abortion.

The low sensitivity urine test kit can however detect the levels of hormones in the body through a urine sample done at home and avoid the need for a blood test for some people.

“We know that about half of people having medical abortions aren’t able to complete the follow-up tests that are needed after an abortion,” says Alexandra Compton, Pharmac’s Senior Therapeutic Group Manager / Team Leader.

“These test kits provide people, and their health professionals, with important clinical information so we’ve been looking at how we can support their needs.”

Compton says that if Pharmac decides to fund the test kits, people could use them themselves in their homes, instead of having to go to a health clinic for a blood test.

“People would be able to carry out the test in an environment they’re comfortable in and at a time that suits them best. We think this would help increase the number of follow up tests being done.”

She estimates about 9,300 people would use the tests in the first year of funding, if the proposal is approved.

Pharmac is now consulting publicly on the proposal until 30 October 2024. If Pharmac makes a decision to fund the test kits, they would be available from 1 December 2024.

The Government provided additional funding to Pharmac in June 2024 to fund new medicines and to widen access to medicines that are already funded. The funding boost covers medicines for both cancer and non-cancer health conditions.

