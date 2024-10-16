Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Auckland City Hospital Specialist Features In Patient Safety Campaign

Wednesday, 16 October 2024, 11:50 am
Press Release: ANZCA

An Auckland City Hospital anaesthetist features in a national campaign that celebrates the specialty’s expertise in safe patient care.

Dr Saana Taylor is one of six anaesthetists profiled in a series of posters celebrating the Australian and New Zealand College of Anaesthetists (ANZCA) 2024 National Anaesthesia Day on Wednesday 16 October.

“You’re in safe hands” is the theme for this year’s National Anaesthesia Day.

The aim is to focus on practising anaesthetists to help the community understand what anaesthetists do, how well qualified they are and the essential role they play in the health system.

Hospitals across New Zealand are supporting the National Anaesthesia Day campaign on 16 October the anniversary of the day in 1846 that ether anaesthesia was first demonstrated publicly.

The campaign highlights key information, including that:

  • Most people will need an anaesthetist at some time in their lives.
  • Anaesthetists often make complex, split-second decisions during an operation.
  • Millions of anaesthetics are given each year in New Zealand and Australia.
  • New Zealand is one of the safest countries in the world to have an anaesthetic.
  • Anaesthetists are specialist doctors with more than 12 years of medical training.
  • Your anaesthetist will care for you throughout the whole operation.

ANZCA, as one of Australia and New Zealand’s largest specialist medical colleges with 8200 specialist anaesthetists (fellows) and 580 specialist pain medicine physicians, is responsible for the training, examination and specialist accreditation of anaesthetists and pain medicine specialists and for the standards of clinical practice in Australia and New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

