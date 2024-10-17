PACMAT To Support Niue's 50th Constitution Day Celebrations Amid Surge In Visitors

As Niue prepares to celebrate the remarkable milestone of fifty years of self-government (Pule Fakamotu), the Pasifika Medical Association Medical Assistance Team (PACMAT) is ready to support the island nation, following a formal request from the Niue Ministry of Health.

The much-anticipated Niue Constitution Day, commemorating the progress made in self-determination since 1974, is expected to draw a large influx of visitors to the country. This surge will place increased pressure on the nation's resources, including its healthcare and emergency response capacity. PACMAT has answered the call by deploying a four-member team who will integrate seamlessly into the Ministry's workforce.

Leading the team will be Dr. Colin Beumelburg, of Niuean descent, bringing his expertise to ensure effective coordination and support. The team will also include Dr. Jason Tautasi, a Samoan medical officer with extensive regional experience across the Pacific, including several years working in Niue. They will be joined by experienced registered nurse and Pacific health advocate Elizabeth Tiumalu, as well as Niuean nurse educator Hayden Erick.

PMA Group Board Director, Sir Collin Tukuitonga, who also serves as the Associate Professor and Associate Dean Pacific for the University of Auckland's Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences at Waipapa Taumata Rau, emphasised the deep honour and responsibility associated with being asked to contribute to Niue's initiatives.

"We are honoured to have been invited to this significant event for Niue. It is a privilege to serve, and we are ready to support in any way that is needed. This invitation not only underscores the close bond we share with Niue but also reaffirms our commitment to uplifting health and well-being across the Pacific region.

"Being Niuean it is particularly important to me to be able to give back and collaborate on efforts that will benefit our communities."

PMA Group CEO, Debbie Sorensen, reaffirms PMA's commitment to supporting the aspirations of Pacific partners.

“This Constitution Day is a remarkable milestone for Niue, and we are honoured to be part of this celebration. It is a privilege not only to witness this significant occasion but also to contribute to addressing the health needs that accompany these festivities. Our presence reflects our ongoing dedication to strengthening healthcare across the Pacific region.”

