Physiotherapists Refute Decline In Performance

Physiotherapy New Zealand (PNZ) is challenging ACC Chief Executive Megan Main’s comments this week, that imply health providers, including physiotherapists, are to blame for any decline in New Zealander’s rehabilitation performance.

As part of ACC’s recent announcement of its $7.2 billion deficit, Megan Main has said that “short-term client rehabilitation performance has been declining for over a decade."

We strongly refute this implication that rehabilitation providers aren’t performing, and argue the opposite given the continued expertise and commitment offered by physiotherapists in rehabilitating patients, despite ACC processes.

PNZ is seeking further clarification from ACC.

Given its deficit, ACC clearly need to make improvements in the way it works.

Having continually called for improved ACC processes and access to rehabilitation services, PNZ is committed to working with Megan Main and her team on solutions to achieve better health outcomes for all of Aotearoa. This includes addressing barriers to treatment access such as copayment costs; delays in access to equipment and services required for treatment; and system barriers that add treatment and return to work delays.

We look forward to understanding these recent comments made by ACC, and for them to recognise the significant value that rehabilitation providers add every day to New Zealander’s lives.

