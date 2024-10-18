College Of Surgeons Announces Historic Governance Overhaul To Strengthen Future Leadership

The Royal Australasian College of Surgeons (RACS) is set to implement one of the most significant governance overhauls in its near 100-year history.

After receiving overwhelming support from its membership, with 82.6 per cent of votes in favour, the College has an updated Constitution to strengthen financial and risk management as it navigates the complexities of the modern governance environment.

Since its founding in 1927, the College has played a pivotal role in shaping surgical standards, education, and professionalism in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand. While it continues to be at the forefront of surgical leadership, it became increasingly clear in recent years that the structure of the College was no longer fit-for-purpose.

The constitutional update, which was the result of an extensive period of consultation with RACS Fellows, surgical specialty societies and other interested parties, provides for the establishment of a skills-based, professional-led governance Board. The Board will take on fiduciary responsibilities such as finance, audit, and risk management, leaving the RACS Council to carry out the core College business.

The new governance model represents a unified vision for a stronger, more resilient College—one that is well-positioned to lead the way in surgical care and education for years to come.

“The passing of these constitutional updates is a testament to the power of collaboration and what can be achieved when stakeholders from across our network come together for a common purpose,” said Professor Owen Ung, RACS vice president and chair of the College’s Governance Committee.

“It is heartening to see the unity of feeling that a strong College benefits everyone involved—our members, our patients, and the wider healthcare community.”

As the College prepares to implement these changes, RACS president Associate Professor Kerin Fielding said there is a renewed sense of optimism and momentum.

“We are entering a new era for our College. With these updates, we are well-positioned to embrace future challenges and opportunities, ensuring that we continue to lead with excellence in surgical care, education, and advocacy.”

Find out more about the new RACS Constitution: https://www.surgeons.org/about-racs/about-the-college-of-surgeons/governance-committees/Historic-governance-overhaul-to-strengthen-future-leadership

