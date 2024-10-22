Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
The First Health Insurance Company In New Zealand To Offer Cochlear Implant Coverage

Tuesday, 22 October 2024, 1:27 pm
Press Release: Pindrop Foundation

The Pindrop Foundation is pleased to announce Southern Cross Health Insurance will now cover the full cost of cochlear implant surgery and the internal hearing device (receiver/stimulator) for eligible adult policyholders.

This landmark decision makes cochlear implants more accessible for Southern Cross members and represents a positive step forward in hearing healthcare nationwide.

Pindrop Foundation CEO Lee Schoushkoff welcomed the change, calling it a major advancement for those experiencing significant hearing loss in New Zealand.

“We are thrilled to see Southern Cross take this important step to support those needing cochlear implants. This decision will help many New Zealanders who face significant challenges due to severe hearing loss. It’s a positive start, and we hope to see more comprehensive coverage in the future to include the external sound processor as well,” said Mr. Schoushkoff.

The new policy will cover the cost of cochlear implant surgery and the internal hearing device (receiver/stimulator). Only one cochlear implant (internal device) is covered. While Southern Cross does not yet cover the external sound processor, this change significantly reduces the financial barrier and makes cochlear implants more accessible to Southern Cross policyholders.

Barbara McBride, a cochlear implant user, expressed her excitement about the new coverage.

“This is an exciting opportunity for people waiting to access cochlear implants. It’s a fantastic start, and I’m looking forward to the day when the entire unit, including the external sound processor, is covered. This will make an even bigger difference for people like me,” said Ms. McBride.

To be eligible for coverage, members must meet the following conditions:

  • Members must be aged 18 or older.
  • Severe to profound sensorineural hearing loss in one ear and at least moderate hearing loss (greater than 50 dB average from 3-8 kHz) in the other ear is required.
  • Alternatively, the member may qualify if they are expected to have this level of hearing loss within 24 months, as determined by audiology specialists in the Northern or Southern Cochlear Implant Programmes.
  • Members must have an optimally fitted hearing aid in the ear to be implanted, meaning a hearing aid must have been recommended for their worse ear.

The following plans are eligible: KiwiCare, RegularCare, Wellbeing One, Wellbeing Two, UltraCare, First Cover, Wellbeing Starter, and Westpac First Cover.

