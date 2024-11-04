New Diabetes Data Confirms 'Worst Case' Predictions

The latest annual data from the national Virtual Diabetes Register (VDR) has revealed a significant increase in the incidence of diabetes in New Zealand, which is well ahead of earlier projections.

According to VDR figures released in August by Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora, the number of New Zealanders living with diabetes is now 323,700, an increase of 95,700 people in just three years.

The Economic and Social Cost of Type 2 Diabetes report released in 2021 predicted that by 2040 there would be up to 430,000 people living with type 2 diabetes in Aotearoa. The new data shows the figures are tracking well above this prediction.

“We can’t sugar coat the size of the problem,” says Heather Verry, chief executive of Diabetes New Zealand.

“If we continue at this current rate there will be approximately 510,000 people living with diabetes by 2040, which is alarming. The prediction that was made in 2021 was one that none of us wanted to be right and now our worst-case scenario is coming true, with a more than 90% increase in the prevalence of the condition,” she says.

However, that’s not the only thing concerning Diabetes New Zealand. The organisation is calling for more clarity around the data. While the rise in numbers is worrying, Verry stresses that the data is incomplete and hampers efforts to plan for effective care.

“While we welcome any new data, the Virtual Diabetes Register fails to recognise that diabetes is not one condition. We simply don’t know how many people are living with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes in Aotearoa, we only know a total. This makes it incredibly difficult to design targeted healthcare services and patient support programmes.

Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes are distinct conditions that require different approaches in care, treatment, management and prevention. There are different types of diabetes just as there are different types of cancers. Without better data, we risk missing the opportunity to address the needs of those impacted, which is crucial for improving long-term health outcomes,” says Verry.

The International Diabetes Federation (IDF) also emphasises the important role of diabetes registries in reducing the global impact of diabetes. With projections indicating that 783 million adults will be living with diabetes by 2045, the IDF is also calling for improved data collection, particularly in low-and middle-income countries. This is important for facilitating timely diagnoses and achieving better health outcomes for people living with diabetes.

Diabetes New Zealand’s call for more specific and accurate data comes as the organisation launches its annual Diabetes Action Month, with the theme ‘Don’t Sugar Coat Diabetes’. The campaign, which runs throughout November, aims to raise awareness of diabetes as well as breaking the stigma around diabetes by busting common myths.

“Lumping different types of diabetes together creates stigma in itself, because not all types of diabetes are the same. Misinformation and confusion about the types of diabetes leads to a lot of judgement and that perpetuates the stigma,” adds Verry.

“Education and awareness play a huge role in breaking down this stigma which is why we have chosen to focus on busting myths and telling the truth about diabetes this Action Month. We can’t sugar coat the size of the problem any longer – real change requires real numbers.”

As part of Diabetes Action Month, Diabetes New Zealand is launching several initiatives including a myth-busting series aimed at dispelling misconceptions about diabetes and promoting accurate information.

World Diabetes Day on November 14 also serves as a reminder for everyone to know their risk and understand the importance of prevention, early diagnosis, and timely treatment for type 2 diabetes. Diabetes New Zealand is encouraging all Kiwis to take the “Know Your Risk” quiz, an easy online tool designed to help individuals understand their diabetes risk.

Diabetes New Zealand’s annual fundraiser, Sneaker Friday, is taking place on Friday 15 November, inviting everyone across the motu to wear sneakers to work, school, or play to raise funds and show support for those living with diabetes.

For more information about Diabetes Action Month and to learn more about diabetes, visit

http://diabetesactionmonth.org.nz.

