Plunket’s New One Stop Community Hub Opens In Dunedin

Whānau Āwhina Plunket’s new community hub,Kotahitaka / Supplied

Whānau Āwhina Plunket is delighted to open Kotahitaka today, Ōtepoti Dunedin’s new community hub for whānau with tamariki under five, says Chief Executive Fiona Kingsford.

The new hub provides a handy one-stop centre for families, bringing the services of seven clinics together. Plunket nurses, kaiāwhina and community Karitāne health workers, and community services such as playgroups, antenatal classes, injury prevention and volunteer home visiting services will all be under one roof.

“We are excited to welcome the Dunedin community to Whānau Āwhina Plunket’s new centre, Kotahitaka,” Mrs Kingsford says. “The name means unity of togetherness – symbolising the support this centre will provide for whānau and their tamariki.”

Located at 97 King Edward Street, South Dunedin, it is easily accessible and features four spacious clinic rooms, areas for community groups and 26 on-site car parks. There also is space for like-minded community providers who share Plunket’s vision of supporting whānau in the crucial early years.

“Ōtepoti Dunedin is a place that means so much to the whakapapa of Whānau Āwhina Plunket. We began in Karitāne more than 117 years ago and now we are future proofing our services for generations of babies to come,” she says.

Karitāne was the home of the first Plunket baby, Thomas Rangiwahia Mutu Ellison (Tommy), in 1906. Respected midwives and healers Mere Harper and Ria Tikini, both of Kāi Tahu and Kāti Huirapa descent, helped deliver and care for after Tommy.

They often worked closely with their friend and neighbour, health reformer Dr Frederic Truby King, to care for the ill in their community and were among the first nurses at the Karitāne Home for Babies.

Five rooms within Kotahitaka reflect Plunket’s strong connections with Dunedin: They are named in honour of the Ellison whanau, who still support Plunket today; Otago University Distinguished Professor the late Richie Poulton CNZM, who was a champion for Plunket’s work; Dunedin resident Jean Nelson, a loyal supporter of Plunket for many years, who left a generous donation in her will which has contributed significantly to the new hub, and midwives Mere Harper and Ria Tikini.

“We are part of the fabric of Dunedin: 71% of babies born in the Dunedin City region are currently enrolled with Whānau Āwhina Plunket – that’s 700 new babies every year,’’ Mrs Kingsford says.

“Come along to our community open day from 2pm-4pm today (7 November) and see what we can offer you and your whānau.’’

