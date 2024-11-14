Generous Donation For Hāwera Hospital Diabetes Service

Debra Hook has been wearing her CGM for nearly 6 weeks and has been using the reader to keep track of her readings. (Photo/Supplied)

The Hāwera Hospital Diabetes Service was recently gifted 16 continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices and five CGM blood glucose readers that are helping South Taranaki diabetes patients.

The specialised, CGM devices and readers generously donated by the Hāwera Christmas House Tour Group, are now being distributed to people with diabetes to help them measure and track their blood glucose levels.

The group select a charity or identify a community need to donate the biannual tour day proceeds to. Running now for over three years, the group’s co-ordinator Myron Bent says choosing to fund the glucose monitors was a no-brainer.

“One of our volunteers who displays her house at Christmas as part of the tour, is involved in the hospital and mentioned that it’s a valuable piece of patient equipment that makes a real difference to those who live with diabetes. We’re so happy that this fun event we put on every two years, can make a real difference for the wider South Taranaki community,” says Myron.

Diabetes Clinical Nurse Specialist Trisha Hurley couldn’t agree more, acknowledging that the monitors help simplify a patient’s daily care routine.

“The CGM devices and readers are fantastic because they give the patient a 14-day break from doing finger pricking up to 4-8 times per day, because they provide 24-hour glucose data instead,” says Trisha.

“They also enable our team to remotely monitor a patient and see how frequently they may experience a drop in their blood glucose levels (hypo) or if their glucose levels spike above the normal range (hyperglycaemia).

“It is not uncommon for a patient to have no idea how often their blood glucose levels dip dangerously low, so with this level of detailed data we can confidently and quickly adjust the patient’s insulin doses to prevent diabetic hypos.”

Each single-use device or reader is worn by a patient on their upper arm, providing them with data about their diabetes glucose control, for up to 14 days. The patient’s glucose levels are displayed on the reader screen, or their mobile phone, via Bluetooth if it is compatible.

“We recently placed CGM sensor on an 89-year-old client for the fortnight, and he described being able to see his levels displayed on the CGM reader as game-changing because he could see what his levels were doing, he had the confidence to venture out of the house on walks,” says Trisha.

The Diabetes Service is very grateful to have received this donation for our people with Diabetes in the South Taranaki region.

Myron confirmed that the Hāwera Christmas House Tour will go ahead again next year, and she welcomes anyone interested in displaying their Christmas house to get in touch by contacting the group via their Facebook page ‘South Taranaki Christmas House Tour’.

