Teamwork Makes Antimicrobials Work

AMR or antimicrobial resistance is a global health and development threat, with the World Health Organization declaring that AMR is one of the top 10 global public health threats facing humanity,” says NZFS deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle.

“AMR is what happens when germs develop the ability to resist the medicines designed to kill them, which can happen due to misuse and overuse of antimicrobials. So, the more we can reduce our use of antibiotics, the more effective they will remain for us for generations to come.”

To help tackle this challenge, NZFS works with the veterinary and primary industry sectors to promote careful use of antibiotics and encourage infection-prevention strategies, such as good hygiene and vaccination.

“We undertake a range of surveillance and monitoring activities, which include auditing the sectors and the sale of antibiotics. The most recent report shows that sale of antibiotics used in animals and plants is down for the sixth year running,” says Mr Arbuckle.

“That’s an encouraging sign, but there is more to do, and it will take a co-ordinated effort to reduce the threat. As part of this, we work closely with Ministry of Health and international regulators in an effort to manage AMR.”

This year, NZFS published the New Zealand Animal and Plant Sectors' AMR Implementation Plan to underpin joint work being undertaken to implement a refreshed National AMR strategy.

“While the use of veterinary antibiotics in NZ is low compared with other countries, the continued vigilance of veterinarians, farmers and other industry stakeholders, as well as our ongoing monitoring and support, are all vital to minimise the incidence of AMR,” says Mr Arbuckle.

If you have pets, or animals on a lifestyle block or farm, there are things you can do to join the fight against AMR:

Always follow your vet’s instructions when your animal needs antibiotics and ask for help if you are having trouble giving them. Finish the course, don’t save unused antibiotics for next time.

Vaccinating animals helps prevent disease and reduces the need for antibiotics, decreasing the risk of AMR developing.

This year’s theme for World AMR Awareness Week is: “Educate. Advocate. Act Now.”

“We’re all in this together, so we will keep educating and advocating – and we hope you will help us ‘act now’,” says Mr Arbuckle.

