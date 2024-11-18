Family Members Are Being Asked To Help Stop The ‘Creeping Silent Killer’ In Diabetes Care

Whānau are being asked to leave the processed packets of biscuits and sugar laden, golden syrupy steamed pudding behind when visiting people who have diabetes.

“If someone has diabetes, particularly Type 2, don’t walk into their home with a fizzy drink, chippies, meat pie or cake to share,” says Ora Toa Registered Nurse Emily Toimata.

“You wouldn’t visit someone who is immune compromised if you were sick, so why risk people with sugary foods? Instead, take a poke salad. Now, that’s aroha in a bowl!”

November is Diabetes Action Month in Aotearoa and the Ora Toa Health Unit in Takapūwāhia, is asking family members to role model best practice rather than enable poor diabetes management.

Diabetes is a chronic disease caused when blood glucose (sugar) is not regulated or controlled properly to stay within a normal range. Its symptoms can be managed with activity and a healthy diet. There is no cure, but it can be well managed.

Everyone has glucose (sugar) in the blood but if it’s too high it damages the body over time. Type 2 can be prevented but not for everyone. Pre-diabetes occurs when the blood sugar is higher than normal but not high enough to be diagnosed with the disease.

“Sadly, we’re seeing more younger people including teenagers with pre-diabetes and diabetes. It’s really concerning,” says Toimata. “It’s why we need family members to understand the disease so they can either prevent or manage it safely.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The Porirua region has high rates of socio-economic deprivation in communities which results in high rates of poverty and health related chronic diseases such as diabetes.

Health professionals refer to diabetes as the ‘silent killer’ because it destroys nerve cells killing pain, leaving people unaware of other related life-threatening conditions that are developing.

Registered Nurse Kath Mcnamara says educating both family members as well as patients is equally important. If diabetes isn’t managed properly, it’s often family members who end up becoming the primary caregivers to people with diabetes.

“It’s a disease that can creep up on you, even when feeling fine, and it causes devastating impacts,” says Mcnamara. “If families don’t know how to identify a symptom it can be terrible.”

Every month Puna Ora hosts a diabetes group session at their clinic to monitor, inform and support patients with diabetes and pre-diabetes. Last Tuesday, the community health unit ran the first of its three education evenings during Action Month.

Each session starts at 530pm with a free, nutritious dinner after work so families can attend together. From 6pm they can discuss with specialists, and each other, a range of prevention, management and healthy lifestyle tips.

“At our first session, about ten people turned up including mokopuna who came to support their nanny,” says Mcnamara. “Everyone took part in the daily movement session, where they learned to move while sitting on their lounge, even while watching TV!”

Mcnamara says the best part of the evening was the kōrero, when people shared their own experiences and what works which each other, and a healthy dose of humour.

The next session on Tuesday 19 November starts with dinner at 530pm at Puna Ora. Two specialists will talk to participants about kai and medications. The final evening on Tuesday 26 November will focus on feet care, and blood sugar testing. For catering numbers, participants are asked to text ph 027 5105 299.

© Scoop Media

