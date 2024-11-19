Busy Month For The Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter: 35 Missions Completed In Manawatu And Whanganui Regions

The Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter had a busy month in October, with a total of 35 life-saving missions carried out across the Manawatu and Whanganui regions. The rescue helicopter crew responded to a wide range of emergency situations, including 16 inter-hospital transfers, 8 medical emergencies, 2 rural or farm-related incidents, 6 motor vehicle accidents, and 3 miscellaneous missions. Notably, the crew's hotspot was Palmerston North Hospital, where they carried out 14 inter-hospital transfers throughout the month. Additionally, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter crew were required in areas such as Pohangina Valley, Marton and many other remote and challenging locations to provide life-saving care in time critical situations.

The month started off with the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter being dispatched to Waipukurau for a male who was experiencing a serious cardiac event. The patient was flown to Wellington Hospital for further treatment.

On Tuesday morning, October 8th, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Ohakune for a female who was experiencing a serious medical event. The patient was flown to Whanganui Hospital for further treatment.

In the early hours of Thursday morning, October 10th, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Palmerston North Hospital for a female who was experiencing pregnancy difficulties. The patient was transported to Wellington Hospital for further treatment.

On Saturday afternoon, October 12th, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Eketahuna for a male who sustained serious injuries after being involved in a motor vehicle accident. The patient was flown to Wellington Hospital for further treatment.

On Saturday evening, October 12th, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Marton for a male who was experiencing a serious cardiac event. The patient was transported to Wellington Hospital for further treatment.

On Sunday afternoon, October 13th, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Waitotara for a male who sustained serious injuries after being involved in a motor vehicle accident. The patient was flown to Wellington Hospital for further treatment.

On Wednesday afternoon, October 16th, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Hawera Hospital for a male who was experiencing a serious medical event. The patient was flown to Wellington Hospital for further treatment.

On Thursday evening, October 17th, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Whanganui Hospital for a female who was experiencing a serious cardiac event. The patient was transported to Wellington Hospital for further treatment.

On Friday morning, October 18th, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Norsewood for a female who was experiencing a serious respiratory condition. The patient was transported to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment.

On Saturday afternoon, October 19th, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Bulls for a male who was experiencing a serious cardiac event. The patient was flown to Wellington Hospital for further treatment.

On Sunday evening, October 20th, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Palmerston North Hospital for a female who sustained injuries from a fall. The patient was transported to Wellington Hospital for further treatment.

On Thursday afternoon, October 24th, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Norsewood for a female who was in a critical condition following a motor vehicle accident. The patient was transported to Palmerston North Hospital to receive further medical care.

On Saturday afternoon, October 26th the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Marton for a male who sustained serious injuries after being involved in a farm related incident. The patient was treated on scene by the onboard Critical Care Flight Paramedic before being flown to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment.

On Saturday afternoon, October 26th the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Pahiatua for a male who was in a critical condition following a serious incident. The patient was flown to Hutt Hospital to receive further treatment.

On Sunday afternoon, 27th of October, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Otaki for a male who was in a critical condition following a motorbike related incident. The patient was flown to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment.

The month ended with the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter being tasked to Palmerston North Hospital for a male who sustained serious injuries after a fall. The patient was transported to Hutt Hospital for further treatment

