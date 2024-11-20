2023/24 New Zealand Health Survey: One Quarter Of Kiwi Adults Unable To Access General Practice

The 2023/24 New Zealand Health Survey confirms the increasing barriers to accessing general practice and primary care in Aotearoa, according to General Practice New Zealand (GPNZ).

“These findings confirm what we already know – these are among the most challenging times that general practice and primary care have ever faced,” says Porirua-based Specialist General Practitioner and Chair of (GPNZ), Dr Bryan Betty.

“Continued change and uncertainty are compounding an already difficult financial situation. Adding to this is the frustration of repeated promises of future funding and support that remain unfulfilled.”

Survey findings reveal increasing delays in accessing general practice, financial barriers, and more visits to emergency departments, with vulnerable populations disproportionately affected.

Access: In just one year, the proportion of adults unable to see their GP in a timely manner has increased to one in four adults (25.7 per cent, up from 21.2 per cent). Among children, this has risen from 14.8 per cent to 18.5 per cent, or roughly one in five children.

Financial barriers: One in six adults (15.5%) avoided visiting their GP due to cost, compared with one in eight (12.9 per cent) last year.

Increasing ED use: Visits to the GP continue their downward trend for both adults and children, with a corresponding uptick in visits to ED - 17.8 per cent of adults visited ED at least once in the previous 12 months in 2023/24, compared to 15.0 per cent in 2018/19. This reflects the strain on both primary and secondary care.

GPNZ is urging the government to fast-track the implementation of the capitation reweighting project to ensure funding is targeted to where it is needed most.

“The evidence is clear: ethnicity is a critical determinant of health need and should drive funding decisions to address inequities,” emphasises Dr Betty. “Resources must be prioritised for our most vulnerable and high-needs communities.”

“In addition, growing medical complexity across communities highlights the urgent need for funding that aligns with the realities of patient care to ensure the health system can meet evolving demands.”

Dr Betty highlights the importance of creating a comprehensive primary care system. “This means ensuring everyone can access timely, appropriate care, underpinned by continuity and integration.”

While all general practice organisations remain committed to progress and modernisation, workforce sustainability remains a growing concern.

“We need to maintain workforce investment to protect the gains of recent years. The looming end of funding for comprehensive primary and community team employment in June brings with it a real risk of reversing hard-won progress made in strengthening primary care teams,” warns Dr Betty.

While much of the current focus remains on secondary care, GPNZ believes primary care can play a greater role in achieving national health priorities.

“Primary care could play a greater role in reducing hospital wait times and improving productivity. But this potential is continually thwarted by a system focused on hospital-based solutions,” says Dr Betty.

“We’re at a critical juncture. Immediate investment, a focus on equity, and clear support for primary care as the backbone of our health system are essential to ensure the long-term sustainability of healthcare in New Zealand,” concludes Dr Betty.

GPNZ continues to engage with Te Whatu Ora | Health New Zealand to advocate for system-wide solutions, highlighting the essential role of primary care in delivering a well-functioning, equitable health system.

