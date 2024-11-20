Upcoming Cook Islands Breast Cancer Foundation Ball To Promote Early Detection

Debbie Sorensen, Chief Executive Officer of the Pasifika Medical Association (PMA) Group, extends her support and solidarity to the Cook Islands Breast Cancer Foundation (CIBCF) as the guest speaker at the Ribbons of Hope: Early Detection Ball, taking place on Saturday, 30 November, at the Ngatangiia Rugby Grounds in Rarotonga.

This event is the latest in a long line of initiatives spearheaded by the CIBCF, which has been advocating for and promoting early detection of breast cancer for over 20 years.

Breast cancer remains a significant burden for Pacific women, making the foundation’s work crucial in addressing this health disparity.

Mrs Sorensen, whose personal life has been deeply impacted by breast cancer after her diagnosis in 2022, aims to use this platform to inspire women to take charge of their health through early detection.

“I think we, as women, often take on the responsibility of caring for everyone and everything around us. This often happens to the extent that we don’t prioritize our own health and needs,” she said.

“With the many responsibilities we carry, it’s easy to neglect ourselves. But setting aside time for essential health checks, like cancer screening, is vital. Early detection makes a significant difference; in most cases, finding cancer early leads to effective treatment.”

CIBCF President, Jaewynn McKay, highlights that 1,900 women in the Cook Islands are currently overdue for mammograms, despite the fact that these screenings detect 85–90% of breast cancers, even in asymptomatic women.

“Given these figures, the Foundation emphasizes the critical need for timely access to mammograms, as a backlog of this size risks some cancers going undiagnosed until they progress to more advanced stages, requiring more aggressive treatment and reducing the chances of a positive outcome.”

The Ribbons of Hope: Early Detection Ball promises an evening of entertainment, including performances from renowned New Zealand group The Lady Killers and hosted by legendary entertainer, Moana Maniapoto, as the evening's MC.

All proceeds will go towards enhanced access to critical screening services for Cook Islands women.

Event Information:

Individual tickets to the Ribbons of Hope: Early Detection Ball are $150, while tables of 10 can be purchased for $1500 and VIP tables of 10 for $2000.

Tickets include an arrival drink for each guest, dinner and entertainment. The VIP tables include dinner beverages and a few other treats.

