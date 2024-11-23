ADHD Changes Set To Save The Health System Millions

ADHD advocates are welcoming Pharmac’s announcement of changes to ADHD medications, which they say will save the health system tens of millions of dollars.

Kent Duston, co-convener of advocacy group Aroreretini Aotearoa, says the removal of outdated renewal criteria and adding access to Vyvanse is a game-changer.

“Both the psychiatry profession and GPs are going to have more time to see patients, will spend less time on needless processes, and have access to an additional proven medication”, says Mr Duston. “And for people with ADHD and narcolepsy, one more piece of time-consuming and sometimes expensive administrivia will be consigned to the dumpster of history.”

“As part of Pharmac’s consultation we contributed an economic analysis, which shows the changes to the renewal process alone will result in productivity improvements of $12.4 million to $56.8 million for the ADHD community, and reduced costs on the health sector of $142 million to $353 million over the next decade”, says Mr Duston. “Given the funding challenges for our hard-pressed health system, these are major wins, and will benefit patients and practitioners across the country.”

Mr Duston praised Pharmac for its focus and decisiveness.

“To its credit, Pharmac has listened to the challenges for our community, and has taken action to address what are long-standing issues for people with ADHD”, says Mr Duston. “The organisation has developed sensible and pragmatic solutions, and is moving swiftly to implement them. This shows how effectively the community can work with Pharmac to achieve great results.”

