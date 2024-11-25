PMA Brings Regional Experts Together For First Global Health Symposium

Photo/Supplied

The Pasifika Medical Association (PMA) has welcomed a number of medical and health professionals this morning from across the Pacific region for its inaugural Global Health Symposium, which precedes the annual PMA Conference. Held at the Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre, the Symposium is an opportunity to platform regional work and initiatives in the region, whilst also facilitating a space to network and connect over the shared purpose of serving Pacific communities in the region.

PMA President, Dr Kiki Maoate ONZM FRACS, acknowledged attendees for their dedication to improving the health needs of Pacific communities, relaying the importance of strengthening relationships as a means of achieving greater health outcomes across the region.

"I want everyone in the room to reflect on why they are attending, what it is they are curious about and how we can continue working together for the betterment of our region.

"Relationships have been a key driver of our work and it's important that we understand how we can help each other. Everything that you see in our work has been due to key relationships and partnerships."

PMA CEO, Debbie Sorensen, highlighted PMA's regional services and initiatives, reiterating on the importance of collaboration and service.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading "When our countries call, we come; we have a responsibility to serve our region, our home, our people. We are very honoured and humbled to serve."

Mrs Sorensen acknowledged the partnerships across PMA's regional work through programmes such as the New Zealand Medical Treatment Scheme, the Uto Bulabula – Healthy Hearts Initiative, and the recently developed partnership with the Australian Government for the Ngalu Fānifo Regional Project.

"It is crucial to have this work being done in the region and we're so thankful for our key partners and their willingness to work alongside us, and most importantly for allowing PMA into their hearts. We couldn't do this without our relationships across the region and feel that this work is our legacy as we move forward."

PMA's Global Health Symposium will see regional experts across the health sector speaking on the development of Pacific health and key initiatives serving Pacific communities in the region. This is to be followed by the annual PMA Conference which will take place Tuesday 26 November – Wednesday 27 November.

© Scoop Media

