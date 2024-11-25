Report Highlights Issues Accessing Contraception

Wāhine Māori experience of contraception services, including those offered by Sexual Wellbeing Aotearoa (formerly Family Planning), are the focus of a research report released in Wellington (Tuesday 12 November) .

The report fills an important gap in existing research and highlights systemic, structural barriers which prevent wāhine from accessing the services and specific contraception options they prefer to use. These barriers include limited accessibility to information and services, challenges with affordability, availability of services, stigma, and experiences of culturally unsafe care.

Sexual Wellbeing Aotearoa Director Hauora Māori and Equity Dr Tania Huria says the research highlights for all primary care providers the issues women, especially young women, face when accessing a service like contraception.

"Research over many years has identified that accessing contraception in New Zealand can be made difficult by a range of factors such as cost, a lack of primary care providers trained to provide a full range of contraceptives, a lack of youth-friendly services, poor referral pathways, and system failure in ensuring sexual and reproductive health is accessible, and health practitioners are culturally responsible to the needs to wāhine and their whānau. This report adds to that body of knowledge and provides Sexual Wellbeing Aotearoa and our primary care colleagues with a blueprint for change," Dr Huria says.

Research lead Dr Fiona Cram says the report includes the voices of women aged 17 to 70 from across the country who participated as a circle of wāhine, learning from and supporting each other.

"The women shared their frustration with a lack of information about contraception and their need to trial different methods depending on their side effects, their relationship status and changes around giving birth, Dr Cram says.

"Their accounts and perspective provide important information for us to consider how to best deliver our services. It also highlights the opportunity we have in primary care to provide extra care and consideration around contraception, to be mindful of the importance of these interactions and the larger context of the woman’s life."

Sexual Wellbeing Aotearoa commissioned the report and provided the initial funding to better understand the needs of wāhine seeking reproductive health care. Additional funding for the research came from Health New Zealand.

Read the report: https://sexualwellbeing.org.nz/media/l4spxiqp/20241104-wa-hine-ma-ori-contraception.pdf

