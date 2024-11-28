Impactful 20 Years For Employment Support

Earlier this month, Health New Zealand | Te Whatu Ora Waikato and the Workwise Waikato team celebrated 20 years of collaboration - recognising the integration of employment support in adult community mental health and addiction teams.

Health NZ Operations Manager Mental Health & Addictions Service Waikato Nicola Livingston says: “As we mark 20 years of collaboration we celebrate the success Workwise has in placing our tāngata whaiora into work or supporting them to maintain their jobs.”

“This is a milestone moment, celebrating two decades of impactful work. I really want to acknowledge the enduring partnership that’s made and makes this possible. It represents such dedication to integrated care and honours resilience in the face of challenges over the years,” says Warren Elwin, Chief Executive of Workwise.

Workwise is New Zealand’s largest provider specialising in the individual placement and support (IPS) approach which helps people with mental health or personal challenges to find a job and keep it.

“This relationship was built on a common desire to do more for tāngata whaiora. We recognise that employment is a health intervention and that participation in work and meaningful activity make a difference in everyone’s lives and contribute to recovery. From clinicians and employment consultants to leadership and operations teams, we have worked together to make access faster and more effective,” explains Nicola.

This milestone marks the 20-year anniversary of one of the first formal integrations of IPS employment support in Aotearoa New Zealand. The collaboration has come a long way since the service was first piloted in 2004, which saw three employment consultants integrated into community mental health teams in Thames and Hamilton.

There was a lot of work involved in shaping the approach and creating protocols between the community mental health teams and Workwise. In that first year, Workwise worked with 120 people and 72% of them secured work.

“Thinking about the 20 years we have been integrated into clinical services and our recent work in the housing and homelessness space, it is apparent that integration is part of our DNA. Not only are we IPS employment support specialists, but we are also experts in integration,” says Tyron Pini, Workwise General Manager.

Integration is about close working relationships, and a relationship spanning two decades is special.

Highlights of the partnership:

4,900 people supported on their employment journey

2,900 jobs secured (60% placement rate)

10.5 employment consultants based in 10 community mental health and addiction teams (including Hauora Waikato) from Huntly to Taumarunui, and Raglan across to Thames.

At a small gathering in Hamilton, Workwise hosted staff from Health NZ to acknowledge the remarkable achievements of people who have used employment support in their recovery journeys.

A person shared their experience about successfully finding a job, earlier this year. They talked about how important it was to have someone showing belief in them, before they could believe in themself:

“Since starting work, I'm feeling a lot more confident and happier in myself. I've not got here because of anyone else. I am here because of who I've chosen to be as a person, despite having the odds stacked against me. Thank you to Workwise and Health NZ for all the support that's helped me get to where I am now. You've made a big difference in my life.”

It was also a moment to think about all the leaders and employment consultants who have guided thousands of people on their employment journeys over this time.

“Workwise's employment support in the Waikato has grown and come so far and we believe there's potential for more,” adds Tyron.

