Emerging Researchers Seek Answers To Pressing Infectious Diseases Issues

Developing antiviral treatments for diseases likely to reach Aotearoa New Zealand as its climate heats up and testing the effectiveness of a native plant to treat skin infections and inflammation are two of the projects being undertaken by talented scientists awarded Te Niwha Scholarships.

This year Te Niwha has awarded Scholarships to seven researchers to enable them to undertake postgraduate study in vital infectious diseases-related research.

In addition to the students developing new antiviral treatments and harnessing the power of rongoā Māori, four other scientists awarded a 2024 Te Niwha Scholarship will focus their research on:

a potential treatment or vaccine for Rift Valley Fever Virus

identifying genes involved in the survival of an increasingly common antibiotic-resistant bacteria in healthcare settings

the relationship between drinking water outages and outbreaks of gastro disease

validating latest technology metagenomics testing as a cost-effective surveillance tool for detecting contaminants in drinking water, and

ways to improve experiences for whānau with loved ones isolated in intensive care units (ICUs), such as what happened during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Te Niwha is Aotearoa New Zealand’s national infectious diseases research platform and brings the country’s leading scientists together with communities and government agencies to ensure the country is best prepared for any existing and future infectious disease threats.This includes ways to prevent the spread of infectious diseases, improving surveillance for diseases coming into the country or already circulating, developing faster and easier ways to diagnose disease, and developing new treatments and vaccines.

Te Niwha Director Mana Whakahaere Te Pora Thompson says Scholarship recipients represent the amazing talent Aotearoa New Zealand has in its up-and-coming researchers.

