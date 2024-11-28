Free Surgery Days Change The Lives Of 71 Waikato People - A Record Outcome For Waikato Trust

Braemar Charitable Trust has enabled 71 people to receive life changing procedures over two free community surgery days at Braemar Hospital during November.

The 71 procedures boosted the total amount of people assisted through the Trust’s Community Surgery Programme from 1 April 2024 to 111. This is a record number for the Trust who have been working to improve health outcomes in the community for over 50 years.

The two free surgery Saturdays during November were a dream come true for Braemar Charitable Trust Manager Paula Baker who is finding it hard to stop smiling after the second free surgery day on Saturday 23 November.

‘We’ve been talking to patients and their support people, and they are so grateful to have procedures they have been waiting some time to have,” says Paula.

“The success of this programme has been thanks to the many surgeons and anaesthetists who have freely given their expertise and time, Braemar Hospital staff who have volunteered or worked on a Saturday, and other volunteer supporters including four current and past Trust scholarship recipients. Because of many hands and hearts, we have been able to change a lot of people’s lives over these two days.”

Paula says “life-changing” is a common response for the Waikato people who were referred to Braemar Hospital for a range of mainly surgical and dental procedures.

“All have faced barriers to accessing healthcare, many have been suffering pain, discomfort and the mental anguish of waiting has been tough. When people are unwell and are waiting for tests or surgery, it impacts them, their families and whānau, and their ability to get on with life.”

Braemar Charitable Trust Chair Vicky McLennan says the two days are an inspiration for and inform the future delivery of the Trust’s long-running Community Surgery Programme.

“We receive referrals and provide free surgeries all year, through our Community Surgery Programme, but we’ve been able to assist a greater number of people by utilising Braemar Hospital over these two Saturdays and partnering with organisations like Trinity Koha Dental and Midland Cardio-Vascular Services.

“Behind it all is a kaupapa to change lives and enhance health equity and access. We are informed by and work alongside community health providers to identify areas of unmet and unseen need and seek referrals from GPs and specialists across our region, so we can be responsive to the needs in our community.”

The Trust owns Hamilton’s Braemar Hospital and applies the dividends it receives to undertake charitable activities and with the help of donations and procedures performed for free by surgeons and anaesthetists, funds free community surgeries for people who meet is criteria. The Trust also funds health related research and health sector capability building including scholarships for University of Waikato nursing and health students.

November’s free surgeries included paediatric dental and general surgery, minor plastics general surgery, colonoscopies, gynaecology and children’s ENT procedures such as grommets, tonsils and adenoids.

The free surgery days were also made possible by the generous support of the ANZ Staff Foundation, Hamilton’s Glenice and John Gallagher Foundation and a range of hospital suppliers.

Braemar Charitable Trust has made donating simple with a new online donations portal where donors can choose to contribute to a specific procedure, scholarship or research. To find out more, visit braemartrust.co.nz.

