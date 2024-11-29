Crusaders CEO Colin Mansbridge Joins Child Cancer Foundation Board

Child Cancer Foundation is thrilled to welcome Crusaders’ Chief Executive Officer Colin Mansbridge to their Board.

Personally moved by the stories and families he has met through Crusaders’ fundraising efforts for Child Cancer Foundation, Colin decided it was time to raise a hand and contribute his depth of skill and expertise to the charity at their recently held AGM in mid-November.

Child Cancer Foundation CEO Monica Briggs says “Of course we were delighted. Colin will be an incredible asset to our Board. We appreciate his extensive background in finance and management, and the fact that he’s truly passionate about easing the impact childhood cancer has on Kiwi children and their whānau.”

Colin has been with the Crusaders since 2018 after a 30-year career in banking & finance and held Executive & Director positions in banks in New Zealand, SE Asia & Australia.

"I believe in serving the Crusaders and the causes they Crusade for, including children with cancer and their families," Colin says. “I am absolutely privileged to find myself serving Child Cancer Foundation on the Board and look forward to contributing in a meaningful way.”

For more on Child Cancer Foundation: childcancer.org.nz

