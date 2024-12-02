Opposition To Proposed Changes To Genetically Modified Organisms Regulation

The New Zealand Association of Medical Herbalists (NZAMH) calls on the Government to reconsider its proposed changes to the genetically modified organisms (GMO) regulations, and to prioritise the protection of New Zealanders and our unique natural flora from risk of harm.

NZAMH is opposed to the proposed changes to the current GMO regulations as they will introduce ambiguity and thus remove transparency for consumers. In addition, the loosening of laboratory and other controls such as those regulating the movement of new organisms will significantly increase the risk of genetically modified material escaping into the natural environment. Should a breach occur, there is potential for irreversible genetic change to non-target species, including to plants used for food and medicine, which in turn presents a risk to the health of New Zealanders and to the country’s reputation with important trading partners. Should such changes impact our native flora, indigenous rights to the integrity of native flora as taonga would be unacceptably violated.

"As allied health practitioners who use plant-based medicines as our primary treatment tool, we believe consumers deserve to have confidence that these are not genetically modified” says Julia Fettes, NZAMH President. “It is of paramount importance that the natural treatments our clients seek are indeed natural and do not pose a risk to their health due to genetic alteration.”

NZAMH is an allied health professional body dedicated to advancing the field of Western herbal medicine. NZAMH advocates for safe, responsible, and sustainable use of medicinal plants to support public health and wellbeing.

Government policy and legislation have a significant influence on people's health. Given the close interrelationship between personal health and wellness and environmental and dietary factors, NZAMH takes a close interest in policy-making that may impact on health or the environment.

Many medicinal plants used by NZAMH members and their patients are grown in Aotearoa New Zealand, a significant percentage under certified organic conditions. There is a growing overseas market for medicinal plants grown here due to low chemical input in their production, their medicinal efficacy, and the fact that they are grown in an environment free of genetically modified species. This has created a unique selling point in important offshore markets and the value of this reputation should not be underestimated.

Genetic modification is a complex issue that demands a comprehensive, integrated, and transparent evaluation. An objective assessment of the possible direct and indirect effects of the proposed reforms —on public health, the environment, and the economy—is urgently needed before any legislative changes are enacted.

