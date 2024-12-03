A Model For Tobacco Control Disinformation

In the face of disinformation campaigns by groups like Vape-Free Kids NZ, which claim insufficient evidence for the benefits of nicotine products, Sweden stands as a compelling counter-example. The country's success in reducing smoking rates to just 5.6% demonstrates the effectiveness of harm reduction strategies employing oral nicotine products like snus.

By allowing adult smokers access to safer alternatives such as snus, Sweden has achieved a smoking rate at around 5%, demonstrating the effectiveness of harm reduction over abstinence-only approaches. This is despite claims from groups like Vape-Free Kids NZ that there is "not enough evidence" for nicotine products, Sweden's experience provides clear evidence of their benefits.

"Continuing to oppose these products while cigarettes remain widely available is counterproductive and harmful," Loucas emphasised.

Likewise, the WHO’s Framework Convention for Tobacco Control (FCTC), has faced mounting scrutiny for its approach to harm reduction strategies and lack of diverse stakeholder engagement. This criticism echoes concerns raised in a comprehensive analysis by the International Centre for Law & Economics (ICLE), which highlights significant shortcomings in the FCTC's implementation and effectiveness.

“Despite growing evidence supporting tobacco harm reduction strategies, the FCTC has maintained a rigid stance against novel nicotine products that could potentially save millions of lives,” said Ms Loucas, who added “the FCTC's decision-making processes have been criticised for excluding not only peer reviewed science, but also key stakeholders, including public health experts, harm reduction advocates, and even member states' own delegates.”

The latest example is FCTC head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus congratulating Vietnam, a country with not only a smoking rate of 22%, a smoking related death rate of 23.8%, but also a 100% state-owned tobacco company, Vietnam National Tobacco Corporation, on making “the bold decision to ban to ban import, production, trade and use of e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products to protect your citizens, especially the young ones…”

CAPHRA criticises the political focus of advocacy groups that prioritise ideology over public health. "It's time to move beyond politics and focus on saving lives through proven strategies to eliminate combustible and unsafe oral tobacco use."

CAPHRA stays committed to advocating for the rights of consumers in the Asia-Pacific region to access and use evidence-based, regulated, and properly marketed harm reduction products as a means of reducing the devastating impact of smoking-related diseases. We encourage further research, open dialogue, and collaboration with governments, health organisations, and stakeholders to ensure the best possible outcomes for public health.

The Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Advocates (CAPHRA) is a regional alliance of consumer tobacco harm reduction advocacy organisations. Its mission is to educate, advocate and represent the right of adult alternative nicotine consumers to access and use of products that reduce harm from tobacco use.

