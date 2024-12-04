Directions To Fluoridate Water Supplies Reconfirmed Following Director-General Of Health Assessment

The Director-General of Health has reconfirmed the directions issued to 14 local authorities to fluoridate one or more of their water supplies. This followed the completion of a court-ordered Bill of Rights Act assessment.

In February 2024, a High Court judgement directed the Director-General of Health to assess whether each of the 14 directions issued in July 2022 was a justified limit on the right of persons in those districts to refuse medical treatment. That right is provided for in section 11 of the New Zealand Bill of Rights Act 1990.

That assessment has now been completed. On Wednesday, the Director-General, Dr Diana Sarfati, wrote to 14 local authorities confirming she had reconsidered the directions in light of section 11 of the Act and considers that each is a justified limitation on the right.

‘This decision confirms that local authorities under directions continue to be legally required to fluoridate their water supplies. We continue also to work with these local authorities to support them to comply with their directions,’ says Dr Sarfati.

As of Wednesday 4 December, seven of the 14 local authorities have started fluoridating their water supplies. For the remaining water supplies, the compliance dates to fluoridate range from December 2024 to June 2026. Currently, approximately half of New Zealanders have access to fluoridated water. Once these water supplies are fluoridated, around 60 percent of New Zealanders will receive fluoridated drinking-water.

To support the Director-General’s decision making, the Ministry also carried out a new review of the scientific evidence relating to community water fluoridation.

‘This review concurs with the conclusion of earlier reviews that found water fluoridation is a safe and effective method of preventing tooth decay. New Zealand has high rates of preventable tooth decay, particularly among people living in our most deprived communities. Community water fluoridation benefits everyone and has proportionately larger benefits for people in these communities.’

Documents relating to this decision will be published on the Ministry of Health website shortly.

