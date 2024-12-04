NZVA Myth-buster Returns To Explore Responsible Antibiotic Use In Animals

The New Zealand Veterinary Association’s (NZVA) Te Pae Kīrehe very own myth-busting veterinarian is back to lift the lid on whether antibiotics are the only way to prevent illness, and if they should always be avoided.

The second and third instalments of the association’s new video series ‘Myth-busting antibiotics and animals’, which kicked off on 18 November to mark World AMR Awareness Week, takes on common myths about antibiotics to help animal owners know more about protecting themselves and their animals from antimicrobial resistance.

Dr Stephen ‘Hoppy’ Hopkinson, with his sidekick, British Alpine goat Sadie, explains that there are many ways owners can help prevent their pets and livestock from getting sick, and that if an animal does become unwell, vets are able to assess which type of antibiotic is most appropriate - if they are needed at all.

"As veterinarians, we understand that when one of your animals gets sick, you just want to treat it fast," he says. "It’s important to know that antibiotics aren’t always the best choice of treatment, and your veterinarian may prescribe other treatments such as anti-inflammatories."

"There are times when a course of antibiotics is needed, but because there are different types that do different things, your vet will need to select the most appropriate one for your animal and whatever is making it unwell."

People are encouraged to keep their animals’ vaccinations up-to-date, have good hygiene practices, and ensure top-notch care to help reduce the chance of animals becoming sick and needing antibiotic treatment.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

"There are vaccines for a range of diseases, which is a huge part of preventing illness. On top of this, simple things such as washing your hands; keeping worm and flea treatments up-to-date; providing good nutrition and clean shelter; and keeping things safe and tidy around your property to stop accidents and injuries, go a long way to keeping animals in tip-top shape."

One video from the ‘Myth-busting antibiotics and animals’ series is being released each week until mid-December, with each covering a different misconception commonly held about antibiotics.

NZVA AMR Committee Chair Annabel Harris says the goal is to share helpful information with animal owners about what they can do - together with their vet teams - to reduce the use of antibiotics and protect these critical medicines for the future.

"Antimicrobial resistance is a global threat to animals and people, so we need to use antibiotics very carefully. Thankfully, there are practical things owners can do to prevent antibiotic resistance, and we really encourage the community to check out the videos."

The NZVA’s myth busting videos can be viewed on the Association’s social media channels and website www.nzva.org.nz/amr

Background

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) happens when viruses, bacteria, or parasites change and no longer respond to medicine, making them difficult or impossible to treat. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said AMR is one of the top global public health and development threats. To ensure antimicrobials remain effective for people and animals when they are needed, it’s important that antibiotics are used sparingly.

© Scoop Media

