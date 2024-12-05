New Zealanders Invited To Help Turn The Page On Cervical Cancer

Image : The Book that Ended Cancer / Supplied

Wanted: Heroes to help write the book on defeating cervical cancer.

The Cancer Society and its partners have launched a book – but there’s a catch. The story is incomplete.

“New Zealand has an opportunity to eliminate cervical cancer. We can save countless lives and leave a powerful legacy for generations to come. That makes for an epic story with a truly brilliant ending,” says Cancer Society Chief Executive Nicola Coom.

“We know how the story starts and how we want it to end but it’s missing the middle – the part where the heroes save the day. We’re asking everyday Kiwis to join the story and help write the book on eliminating cervical cancer.”

The allegorical-like picture book The Book that Ended Cancer: A story that can only be made true by you, represents a partnership with Hei Āhuru Mōwai: Māori Cancer Leadership Aotearoa, the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists and Te Tātai Hauora o Hine — National Centre for Women’s Health Research Aotearoa.

The campaign calls on Government action with three specific requests to: extend free cervical screening; fully fund an equitable Cervical Cancer Elimination Strategy; and urgently increase access to the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“We are ambitious to end cancer as we know it in New Zealand,” said Ms Coom. “Giving people the chance to become part of the story to end a cancer in New Zealand, is exciting and empowering.”

To date more than 1400 individuals and 30 organisations have signed online to be heroes of the story. All the names collected will appear in the finished book that will be presented to the Government.

Approximately 175 New Zealanders are diagnosed with cervical cancer each year and 55 people die from this disease. New Zealand has the tools to make elimination a reality. With the ability to now prevent cervical cancer through: HPV vaccination, cervical screening including the game-changing HPV self-test and early treatment of cervical cell changes, the end is so close. If all women and people with a cervix can access these three things, cervical cancer can be eliminated within our lifetime.

“Together, we can close the final chapter on cervical cancer.”

Become a hero of this story at endcervicalcancer.org.nz

For more background about New Zealand's current progress towards our elimination goal and what steps are needed to get us there check out the Briefing by Cancer Society co-authors on the Public Health Communications Centre.

About the Cancer Society of New Zealand

The Cancer Society of New Zealand is the country's leading organisation dedicated to reducing the incidence of cancer and ensuring the best cancer care for New Zealanders. We are committed to working with communities and decision makers by providing leadership and advocacy in cancer control, with core services in information and support, research and health promotion.

© Scoop Media

