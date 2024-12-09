FASD-CAN Welcomes New FASD Awareness Campaign

Fetal Alcohol Syndrome Disorder Care Action Network (FASD-CAN) welcomes the launch of a new national campaign which aims to prevent the lifelong impacts of Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) by increasing awareness of the need for alcohol-free pregnancies. We warmly support the positive messaging behind the campaign, ‘Nurture the Future Within – Keep Pregnancy Alcohol-Free’.

FASD-CAN recognises that prevention of FASD is critical for our future generations. We wholeheartedly tautoko the goals of all those who are committed to enabling hapu māmā, their whānau and communities who support them to become FASD-informed. We’re eager for attitudes towards alcohol to change in favour of positive choices in pregnancy to minimise risk.

We know that no mother intentionally harms her pēpi, but since up to half of all pregnancies in New Zealand are unplanned, many women continue drinking alcohol socially without knowing they are pregnant. We are hopeful that planned conception – and contraception – will become more widespread in Aotearoa New Zealand as a result of this campaign.

For those already living with FASD, we look forward to further campaigns which highlight the effects of prenatal exposure to alcohol and help lessen stigma. With awareness, understanding and support, those with FASD can live good lives.

“Individuals living with FASD can experience significant challenges across many sectors throughout their lifetime,” says Dr Leigh Henderson, FASD-CAN Board Chair. “Despite their potential, many face exclusion, intolerance, stigma, and systemic failures in education, medical, and legal systems. We hope better awareness and education around FASD in future will enable more healthy outcomes.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

FASD-CAN provides understanding, education, events and training for whānau/families already living with the disorder. “Supporting the needs of both individuals with FASD and their caregivers and whānau has always been our priority,” says Stephanie James-Sadler, CEO of FASD-CAN. “We encourage them to go to our website and get in touch if they need help.”

Notes

• The new website launched today can be found at www.futurewithin.co.nz

The Ministry of Health estimates that between 1,800 and 3,000 babies are born with FASD in New Zealand annually – up to 8 babies a day.

Around 60,000 individuals under the age of 18 are currently living with FASD in Aotearoa NZ.

FASD is estimated by the Ministry of Health to affect about 3-5% of our population – a more recent prevalence study in the USA put the figure there at 8%.

Early diagnosis and intervention are crucial for healthy life outcomes, yet accessing diagnosis can be challenging and costly – up to $9,000.

About FASD-CAN

FASD-CAN is dedicated to supporting individuals with Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder and their families. The organisation advocates for better services, increased awareness, and comprehensive support systems to improve the lives of those affected by FASD.

© Scoop Media

