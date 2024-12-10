Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Health Workforce Plan Focused On Cost Not Patient Need

Tuesday, 10 December 2024, 5:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Nurses Organisation

Te Whatu Ora’s Health Workforce Plan released today shows our health system is focused is on capping costs not meeting patients’ needs, New Zealand Nurses Organisation Tōpūtanga Tapuhi Kaitiaki o Aotearoa (NZNO) says.

NZNO Kaiwhakahaere Kerri Nuku says the plan normalises ongoing understaffing across all settings in the health system.

"It is entirely drawn from operating within a constrained funding environment and repeatedly cites workforce planning around ‘living within our means’ and ‘ensuring more sustainable workforce translates to a more financially sustainable system’."

One of the priorities is getting ‘workforce basics right’ by improving national workforce planning including by reviewing current and future supply models.

"NZNO calls on Te Whatu Ora to utilise safe staffing ratio tools for this work to ensure patient needs are met with sufficient nurse-to-patient numbers. This will also require the current pause in the FTE calculations for the Critical Care Demand Management programme - which Te Whatu Ora nurses are currently striking over - to be lifted," Kerri Nuku says.

Another priority in the plan is to "training more health workers locally" so they "reflect the diversity of our own communities".

"Unfortunately, this rings hollow given Te Whatu Ora’s failure to support new graduate nurses into employment and a lack of support for training more Māori and Pacific nurses to achieve population parity.

"Māori nurses are 7.5% of the nursing workforce but Māori are 20% of the population. Te Whatu Ora needs to properly invest in Māori-focused programmes, continue to fund effective initiatives to increase recruitment and retention of the Māori workforce and grow mātauranga Māori specialists," Kerri Nuku says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Nurses Organisation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 