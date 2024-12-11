New Research From Sexual Wellbeing Aotearoa Exposes Silent Struggle

Embarrassment Keeps Kiwi from Discussing Sexual Health

New research by Sexual Wellbeing Aotearoa uncovers that embarrassment is a significant barrier preventing New Zealanders from opening up about sexual health.

The research reveals majority of Kiwi (62%) feel the need to keep sexual health concerns to themselves, rather than discussing them, with some (16%) admitting they have never spoken about it at all.

In response, Sexual Wellbeing Aotearoa has launched ‘Emotional Support Bits’ – a powerful and playful initiative that aims to improve Kiwi's comfort with their sexual wellness.

Wellington, New Zealand: New research from Sexual Wellbeing Aotearoa (SWA) reveals New Zealanders’ apprehension when it comes to opening up about their sexual health and what’s perpetuating this silence.

The research found that the majority of Kiwi (62%) keep sexual health concerns to themselves and shared the barriers fuelling this feeling: over a third of New Zealanders (34%) struggle with opening up about sexual health, alongside privacy concerns (32%), embarrassment (32%), along with shame and fear of judgment (28%).

To tackle this issue, SWA has launched Emotional Support Bits – quirky, custom plush companions shaped like intimate parts, designed to make the uncomfortable comfortable, by sparking conversations and dismantling taboos around sexual wellbeing.

“Our research reveals a worrying truth about how we feel when it comes to talking about sexual health,” says Jackie Edmond, Chief Executive of Sexual Wellbeing Aotearoa.

“While these struggles are familiar in our clinics, the data highlights the depth of the issue and the sexual wellness gap among Kiwi. Emotional Support Bits aim to break barriers in an unexpected, approachable way – encouraging Kiwi to embrace the uncomfortable, connect with their bodies, and start essential conversations. If opening up to friends or whānau feels hard, Sexual Wellbeing Aotearoa is here to help with confidential, expert support.”

The research also reveals nearly a third (31%) of Kiwi admitted feeling uncomfortable discussing the topic, with women and rural populations reporting higher levels of discomfort. Most Kiwi (59%) agree that there is a stigma attached to discussing sexual health, but the vast majority (65%) believing more open discussions around sexual health would break down these barriers.

“The consequences of this silence can be significant,” Edmond continues. “From missed health advice to the persistence of stigma. It's time for Kiwi to speak up, break the stigma, and rewrite the narrative around sexual wellbeing.”

SWA is on a mission to empower Kiwi to feel more at ease discussing their sexual health, making the uncomfortable comfortable. By fostering open and honest dialogue, it aims to break down barriers and dismantle the stigma surrounding sexual health, paving the way for it to become a more widely accepted and discussed topic.

Emotional Support Bits has already gained support from well-known Kiwi voices including Jeremy Wells, G.Lane, and Morgan Penn, among others.

Want your Emotional Support Bit? Visit sexualwellbeingaotearoa.org.nz/bits to find out more.

About the research:

The results come from a Sexual Wellbeing Aotearoa-commissioned survey of n= 1002 nationally representative respondents in New Zealand 16 years of age and over, conducted between the 15th to the 19th of November 2024 by TRA.

Sexual Wellbeing Aotearoa:

Sexual Wellbeing Aotearoa is New Zealand's largest national provider of sexual and reproductive health services. Established in 1936, the organisation has been offering clinics, information, advice, and education to help individuals make informed decisions about their sexual and reproductive health and wellbeing. Originally founded as the Sex Hygiene and Birth Regulation Society, the organisation rebranded to Family Planning in 1939, a name it held until February 2024.

Sexual Wellbeing Aotearoa operates 29 clinics nationwide, offering sexual and reproductive health information, and services for all people at all stages of their life including contraception, STI testing and treatment, cervical screening, pregnancy testing, abortion, period problems and so much more. With flexible appointment options—phone, in-person, and drop-in—services are accessible to all.

Sexual Wellbeing Aotearoa is the leading provider of sexual and reproductive health promotion and education services in Aotearoa. The organisation works with schools, parents, rangatahi, community groups, professionals, and special interest groups to promote knowledge about sexuality, relationships, health, and wellbeing. It is a trusted resource for anyone seeking to learn about or teach these topics, offering a wide range of resources, expert advice, and educational strategies.

Sexual Wellbeing Aotearoa is committed to achieving equitable sexual and reproductive health and rights for all. The organisation addresses the significant inequities faced by Māori, Pacific peoples, women, girls, trans people, and gender-diverse individuals, who often experience

