High Assessment Centre Pass Rate A Welcome Boost For Pharmacist Workforce

The high pass rate in the November Assessment Centre (AC) for intern pharmacists will be a welcome boost for New Zealand’s pharmacist workforce. The Pharmacy Council and the Pharmaceutical Society of New Zealand congratulate the interns on their achievement.

The November AC pass rate is almost 80%, which is an excellent result. This means 144 interns are now eligible to apply and register in the pharmacist scope of practice.

“Registering in the scope means they will be able to work independently as safe and competent pharmacists, using their skills to contribute to better health outcomes in our communities,” says Council Chief Executive Michael Pead.

“While there are number of challenges facing the pharmacy sector, it’s good to see more new pharmacists beginning their career in pharmacy. It can be so rewarding and fulfilling,” says PSNZ President Michael Hammond. “We look forward to continuing to being part of these pharmacists' lifelong journey in pharmacy.”

Council says that the AC was truly a team effort and thanked the Society for its support of interns as well as helping to run the AC.

“Council is also very appreciative of the pharmacists who contributed to the AC, writing, reviewing and piloting cases, or as assessors,” says Michael.

The Society thanked the preceptors who played the role of primary teacher, assessor, role model and mentor for their interns.

© Scoop Media

