Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

High Assessment Centre Pass Rate A Welcome Boost For Pharmacist Workforce

Wednesday, 11 December 2024, 10:22 pm
Press Release: Pharmacy Council

The high pass rate in the November Assessment Centre (AC) for intern pharmacists will be a welcome boost for New Zealand’s pharmacist workforce. The Pharmacy Council and the Pharmaceutical Society of New Zealand congratulate the interns on their achievement.

The November AC pass rate is almost 80%, which is an excellent result. This means 144 interns are now eligible to apply and register in the pharmacist scope of practice.

“Registering in the scope means they will be able to work independently as safe and competent pharmacists, using their skills to contribute to better health outcomes in our communities,” says Council Chief Executive Michael Pead.

“While there are number of challenges facing the pharmacy sector, it’s good to see more new pharmacists beginning their career in pharmacy. It can be so rewarding and fulfilling,” says PSNZ President Michael Hammond. “We look forward to continuing to being part of these pharmacists' lifelong journey in pharmacy.”

Council says that the AC was truly a team effort and thanked the Society for its support of interns as well as helping to run the AC.

“Council is also very appreciative of the pharmacists who contributed to the AC, writing, reviewing and piloting cases, or as assessors,” says Michael.

The Society thanked the preceptors who played the role of primary teacher, assessor, role model and mentor for their interns.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Pharmacy Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 